ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

Donna man hits woman in head with hammer, deputies say

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGlOY_0k4hAvJ600

DONNA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Donna man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after repeatedly hitting his common-law wife in the head with a hammer, deputies say.

Alberto Santiago Vasquez, 50, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas

At 8:23 p.m. Dec. 24, 2022, deputies were dispatched to Joshua Drive in Donna, where they spoke with Vasquez’s common-law wife, who stated she and Vaquez were discussing their relationship at the time of the assault, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, the woman’s face and hands were covered in blood, a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The affidavit revealed the woman was in the kitchen when Vasquez came in with a knife and hammer.

BPD: Man racks up 12 charges during jealous rage

“Without warning, Alberto hit her in the head several times with the hammer,” the affidavit stated.

Vasquez proceeded to punch her in the face several times and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she received stitches on her forehead for the injuries sustained, the affidavit indicated.

Vasquez’s bond is set at $150,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 10

Pancho Villa
4d ago

😂😂😂... he's creepy look'in I don't want to think what she looks like, but all joking aside... hope he gets the chorizoooooo

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for man armed with rifle during robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man caught on surveillance during an aggravated robbery on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans was recorded on video walking along the 1300 block of Calle Planeta, police said. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man claims self-defense in Weslaco stabbing, police say

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punctured another man’s lung, police say. Santos Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral that states Rivera had allegedly […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault. Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man racks up 12 charges during jealous rage

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man racked up 12 charges during a jealous rage, according to police. David Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of terroristic threat on a public servant, failure to identify, criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of assault F/V, terroristic threat F/V, terroristic […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Man charged with Child Endangerment

On December 27, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3300 Block of Ricardo Rd. in San Benito, in reference to a family disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the alleged victim who stated she had a verbal argument with her spouse, Alfred Schuetze, due to their two-year-old infant who was crying.
SAN BENITO, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Cops search for armed suspect

San Benito police are searching for the perpetrator of an armed robbery which took place on New Year’s morning. According to a statement by the San Benito Police Department, at approximately 3 a.m., a male subject wearing a blue Nike-branded hooded sweatshirt and pants entered the Stripes convenience store located at 304 S. Sam Houston Blvd and robbed the store at gunpoint.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Driver arrested for making doughnuts that turned into pursuit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man making doughnuts on the road and refused to stop, deputies said. Jonathan Ismael Chavez, 21, was taken into custody Dec. 31 on charges of evading arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest/transport, sheriff’s office said. During a call for service, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man rams car into vehicle with children during fight with their mom

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after an argument with a woman escalated into the assault of three people, police say. Alan Cortez was arrested Sunday on three counts of aggravated assault family violence, assault family violence, assault by intimidation, and possession of a controlled substance, according to police. On Sunday, a woman, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts

A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy