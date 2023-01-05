Read full article on original website
First City Council Meeting of 2023 to Take Place Tuesday
For the first time this year, Amarillo City Council will return for a meeting inside City Hall. Some discussion topics on the agenda include a consideration of a rental fee for the Gaming Center inside the Warford Activity Center, updates regarding Transformation Park, a renewal of the city’s software program, and much more.
Globe News Center Repairs
A broken water line at the Amarillo Globe-News Center has caused huge amounts of damage to the building over the Christmas holiday. The city says they are currently getting price quotes from the insurance company and they are looking at one day turn-arounds for approval. Because of the water line...
High Plains Food Bank Needs Volunteers
The Amarillo High Plains Food Bank is in need of volunteers. For two years the Foodbank volunteer numbers have been down drastically. They need volunteers from inspecting donations to tend gardens. Food bank officials say they have not seen pre-Covid-19 numbers of volunteers in two years’ time. They are...
Investment In Edes
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Biden-Harris Administration is investing 9 point six-million dollars to help farmers and ranchers across the country. Out of that money, 4 point 95 million will be coming to Bottomland Prime to acquire and expand Edes Custom Meats,an Amarillo meat processing, and retail outlet.
City Solid Waste Back To Twice Weekly Pick Ups
The city will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once-a-week pickups along with raising pay for drivers to combat other CDL competitors.
Tx DOT Road Deaths
Logo for the Texas Department of Transportation // Photo courtesy of TxDOT. Twenty Years have gone by since a deathless day on Texas roadways, and in 2021 TxDOT recorded 90 deaths and last year there was 101. TxDOT says in 2022, the number of deaths related to alcohol, drugs and...
“Know Before You Go” for the Week of January 8th
Logo for the Texas Department of Transportation // Photo courtesy of TxDOT. The Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation has released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of January 8th. Here is the road construction you should be on the lookout for this...
Amarillo Structure Fire
Amarillo firefighters came to a fire early this morning at 6:00 a.m. at 3rd and Madison Streets this morning. Few details are available at this time and will be given out when they do become available.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office Battling Scammers
Potter County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a scam attempt on Friday. An Amarillo community member called to ask if a warrant was issued for their arrest. It didn’t take long, however, to gather that a scam attempt was being made after the individual claimed to be Sgt. John Frey, a current employee of the Sheriff’s office, stating the outstanding warrant be paid by cash or gift cards.
Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
Longtime Amarillo Zoo Resident Savannah the Tiger Euthanized After Battling Illness
Savannah the Bengal Tiger at the Amarillo Zoo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The Amarillo Zoo has announced that Savannah the Bengal tiger was humanely euthanized on January 6th after battling illness. Savannah, who was 19 and called the Amarillo Zoo home since 2010, had been dealing...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Drug Traffickers High on Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these drug traffickers who were arrested after calling 911 on themselves. On Friday 30th in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley Sheriff's department received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
Stinnett Grass Fire Contained
The Stinnett area grass fire is now 100% contained but crews will still be in monitoring the area. The Fritch Fire Department, Borger Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments responded to the blaze.
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 injured after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
Amarillo Police identify man killed in Thursday’s fatal accident
Update (2:47 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information regarding Thursday’s morning fatal accident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East. According to a news release from police, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 7:39 a.m. Thursday on a “traffic crash involving a vehicle versus […]
