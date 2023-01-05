Peoples named CEO of Alabama Power

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Peoples has been named as the new president and CEO of Alabama Power Company, the company announced Thursday.

He replaces Mark Crosswhite who retired after eight years leading the company.

“Alabama Power has been committed to serving our state for more than a century,” Peoples said in a statement released by the company. “It is an honor to lead this team and build upon its legacy of powering Alabama.”

Peoples served as Alabama Power’s executive vice president of customer and employee services, overseeing customer services, marketing and economic development strategy and operations, the company said. He was also responsible for the company’s labor relations, human resources, safety, wellness, health and disability management functions.

Peoples will serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Alabama Power is the state’s largest electricity provider and has 1.5 million customers in the state. Alabama Power is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company.