FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connie Louise Parlett
Connie Louise Parlett, 79, of Luray, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Life Care Center of New Market. She was born on May 31, 1943, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Reuben Gochenour and Dorothy Louise Cave Kihle. Ms. Parlett is survived by four sons,...
Kinley Allen Comer
Kinley Allen Comer passed away at home on Sunday, January 8, 2023 after a courageous two-year battle with small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma. He was born on August 20, 1947, to the late Eugene Carlton and Katherine Nichols Comer. Kinley was a servant of God and a faithful, 25-year member of...
Pharmacy closes
January 10, 1991 — The outside sign rests quietly. The shelves are cleared of sundries. The 12 seats at the fountain, sit empty. Butler’s Pharmacy of Luray is closed and for Charles Butler, it is the end of one way of life and the beginning of another. “I...
Ryder Alan and Raiden Vance Knight
Ryder Alan Knight and Raiden Vance Knight identical infant twin sons of Gregory Alan “Trey” Knight III and Vivian Lorraine Taylor of Stanley were born and passed away January 3, 2023 in Harrisonburg. In addition to their parents they are survived by paternal grandparents, Greg and Stacey Knight;...
Page County captures first Scholastic Bowl title, two Panthers earn All-District honors
SPERRYVILLE, Jan. 7 — Page County High School earned its first-ever district title in Scholastic Bowl competition on Saturday at Rappahannock County High School. In addition, two members of the team were honored as All-District selections following the competition. The Panthers entered the 2022-2023 Bull Run District Scholastic Bowl...
Wrangler permit favored
January 9, 1992 — A planned expansion in the washing operations at Wrangler on Blue Bell Avenue in Luray is a step closer to reality and could mean more jobs later this year. Last Monday, the Luray Town Council voted unanimously for a special use permit recommended by the...
Panthers pick up another district win, 56-40, over Central
SHENANDOAH, Jan. 6 — Page County has won three of their last four games, as the Panthers are beginning to turn around their season. The 2022-23 campaign began with three straight non-district wins, but then took a downturn as Page went on a five-game losing streak, including three district matchups. Now, the Panther momentum is beginning to swing back in their favor.
Panthers pick up pair of 3rd-place finishes at RMA wrestling tournament
FRONT ROYAL, Jan. 7 — The Page County High School wrestling team continues to show improvement, as the Panthers picked up a pair of third-place finishes at the Randolph-Macon Academy wrestling tournament on Saturday. Mason Bennett and Jordan Hedrick both went 3-1 on the day and claimed third-place medals...
Economic Development and Tourism director returns to work 10 weeks after resignation with $8,000 raise
LURAY, Jan. 9 — Just 10 weeks after leaving the position, Nina Fox returned to work last week as Page County’s director of Economic Development and Tourism. Fox left the position on Oct. 21 with an annual salary of $77,200 and returned Jan. 3 with an annual salary of $85,000 — an increase of 10.4 percent.
