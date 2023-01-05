Read full article on original website
Martha (King) Quirk, age 73, of Jellico
Martha (King) Quirk, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away early Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico. Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by the Cox & Son Funeral Home. Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge...
Cynthia Lynn Moses, age 54, of Harriman
Cynthia Lynn Moses, age 54, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Roane County Medical Center. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Gary Brewer and Mary Jane Garrison on May 25, 1968. She loved painting and music. Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Gary Brewer, her sister, Leslie Bapula, great grandma, Melburn Garrison, grandfather, Eugene Brewer, and grandma, Mary Jane Garrison Bapula, and Jewel Mae Barnes.
Teresa L. Smith, age 52, of Clinton
Teresa L. Smith, age 52, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 06, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 23, 1970 in Lake City. She is preceded in death by: Grandparents Vester and Rosie Lively, and mother in law Clara Smith. Teresa leaves behind Husband of thirty-six years Israel Joe Smith, children: Kari, Jacob, and Matthew and mother Linda Edmonds.
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Biggs enjoyed listening to music, going to school, and playing with his brothers. He was very social, loving, and always loved telling everyone that they were bad. He is preceded in death...
Commissioners talk hiring VA director, memorializing road, more business
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – County commissioners met on Monday evening for their workshop to discuss upcoming agenda items including the selling of a sheriff’s department K-9, as well as memorializing a section of road in honor of former commissioner Whit Goins. Reports on the sanitation department, as well as the EMS services were also discussed, as was hiring a Veteran’s Affairs Director.
December activity for the CCSO released
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff share their monthly activity report from around Campbell County. This morning, the sheriff is providing a summary of the month of December activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
A busy Friday for the Campbell County Rural Fire Service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An out of control brushfire threatening structures sent firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service to Hunters Lane on Friday afternoon. The CCRFS were called out at 2:47pm and was able to quickly contain the fire before it reached any structures. Seven hours later...
Light agenda for Caryville; road drive fundraiser set for playground
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Last night the Caryville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met with only two items on the agenda. First up on the agenda was Denise Davis, CPA with Warren Jackson CPA’s LLC, who presented the board with 2020-21 audit. Davis reported no findings in the audit. She also noted that the town received the “highest opinion you can receive”. The board approved the audit as presented.
County commission meets in workshop session this evening
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – There are a couple of meetings today at the courthouse for the Campbell County Commission; 5:30pm Budget and Finance Committee and workshop at 6:00. Here is the updated calendar as of Friday, January 6, 2023. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/09/2023-6AM)
Watch as Campbell hosts Oneida Monday at 6 pm over WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Tonight’s Campbell-Oneida match-ups are the first games for the Cougars in almost three weeks, nearly two weeks for the Lady Cougars. Oneida, on the other hand, will play its third game in four days. The first game this afternoon pits the JV Cougars against...
Ciuffini arrested for trespassing at a home
ROCKY TOP/LAKE CITY (WLAF) – A Lake City man is facing multiple charges after being found inside a home where he didn’t have permission to be. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Bowlin went to Island Cove Rd, Rocky Top, about an individual possibly trespassing on the evening of Dec. 29.
New stop light coming to four lane-Eagle Market intersection
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Town of Jacksboro has hired two additional police officers and accepted one resignation. On Thursday night, the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired Shayne Wilburn as a full- time officer and Brian Hurst as a part-time officer. The board also accepted the resignation...
It takes two overtimes for CCHS to complete its comeback win
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County High’s Cougars jumped ahead two to nothing scoring in less than thirty-seconds on the games first possession with Oneida on Monday at Brown Gym. Oneida tied the game at two, took the lead at 4-2 and never let go of the lead until deep into the first overtime. WATCH on demand from WLAF.
Board of Education meets Tuesday at 5pm
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education meets today at 5pm at the courthouse. HERE is the agenda along with minutes from the December meeting. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/10/2023-6AM)
