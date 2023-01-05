Read full article on original website
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Women’s Basketball: Michigan
All things are back to normal for the Iowa women’s basketball team. Coming off an Illinois loss, the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes were once again on the road, this time visiting number 14 Michigan. The Hawks (12-4/4-1) took care of business taking down the Michigan Wolverines (13-3/3-2) by a score of 94-85. The game marked the first time that B1G women’s basketball was aired on FOX. It’s almost not hyperbole, but Caitlin Clark is single-handedly advancing the women’s game. What did Clark do? She played almost 38 minutes, scored 28 points, grabbed eight boards, and had three assists. The Hawks went into the locker room at halftime fueled by this Clark three. Caitlin is practically unguardable as the defense needs to honor her dribble drive. A quick crossover and deep pull-up jumper and the Hawks were rolling.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Can Iowa’s Defense Remain Elite in 2023?
The early offseason discussion surrounding Iowa football has largely focused on the program’s efforts to rebuild its offense, and for good reason. The Hawkeyes finished the 2022 season ranked 123rd in scoring offense, 123rd in passing offense, 124th in rushing offense, 129th in yards per play, and ahead of only the 2-10 New Mexico Lobos in total offense. Improving the offense must be Iowa’s top priority this offseason, and the Hawkeyes’ ability to compete for divisional and conference titles next year will be determined by whether the program succeeds at this goal.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa at Rutgers: Preview & Scarlet Knights stats
The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3) travelled to New Jersey yesterday for some matinee basketball tomorrow against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4, 3-1). Geo Baker and Ron Harper, Jr. are plying their trade elsewhere, but Steve Pikiell has them playing the best basketball of his tenure in Piscataway behind a breakout season from center Clifford Omoruyi.
Details of Linton coach’s arrest released
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indianapolis
Indianapolis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
vincennespbs.org
Linton has the cheapest gas in the state
The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80
UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west side. Police responded to a residence […]
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being investigated as suspicious and will remain […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Police pursuit ends in fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday
A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a fiery crash on Indy’s southeast side Saturday.
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
41-year-old Georgette Collins is described as 5’7" tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
