Iowa City, IA

blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Women’s Basketball: Michigan

All things are back to normal for the Iowa women’s basketball team. Coming off an Illinois loss, the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes were once again on the road, this time visiting number 14 Michigan. The Hawks (12-4/4-1) took care of business taking down the Michigan Wolverines (13-3/3-2) by a score of 94-85. The game marked the first time that B1G women’s basketball was aired on FOX. It’s almost not hyperbole, but Caitlin Clark is single-handedly advancing the women’s game. What did Clark do? She played almost 38 minutes, scored 28 points, grabbed eight boards, and had three assists. The Hawks went into the locker room at halftime fueled by this Clark three. Caitlin is practically unguardable as the defense needs to honor her dribble drive. A quick crossover and deep pull-up jumper and the Hawks were rolling.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Can Iowa’s Defense Remain Elite in 2023?

The early offseason discussion surrounding Iowa football has largely focused on the program’s efforts to rebuild its offense, and for good reason. The Hawkeyes finished the 2022 season ranked 123rd in scoring offense, 123rd in passing offense, 124th in rushing offense, 129th in yards per play, and ahead of only the 2-10 New Mexico Lobos in total offense. Improving the offense must be Iowa’s top priority this offseason, and the Hawkeyes’ ability to compete for divisional and conference titles next year will be determined by whether the program succeeds at this goal.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa at Rutgers: Preview & Scarlet Knights stats

The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3) travelled to New Jersey yesterday for some matinee basketball tomorrow against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4, 3-1). Geo Baker and Ron Harper, Jr. are plying their trade elsewhere, but Steve Pikiell has them playing the best basketball of his tenure in Piscataway behind a breakout season from center Clifford Omoruyi.
IOWA CITY, IA
WTWO/WAWV

Details of Linton coach’s arrest released

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident report filed with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is offering new details into the arrest of Linton basketball coach Joey Hart. According to the incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, around 2:29 a.m. multiple local law enforcement agencies, including Linton and Jasonville Police Departments, were contacted by […]
LINTON, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Linton has the cheapest gas in the state

The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
LINTON, IN
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80

UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX59

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west side. Police responded to a residence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire investigated as suspicious in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a vacant structure fire at 2524 4th Avenue. THFD Chief Bill Berry confirmed that the structure sustained heavy damage. He said that firefighters were on scene for roughly 90 minutes. Berry confirmed that the fire is being investigated as suspicious and will remain […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

GREENE CO. – On Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Trooper C. Garvin was working near I-69 and State Road 445 during the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in an arrest and discovery of meth. Cody Kay Etherton, 39, of Nineveh was found to be...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

