‘God bless, thank you’: Phoenix Fire Department fundraises, gifts wheelchair accessible van to clerk
PHOENIX — For more than a year Abel Parra has left his home two hours before the start of his shift at work to get there on time. Parra's commute to his job at Phoenix Fire Department Administration entailed going to the bus stop, then taking the bus followed by the light rail to get to his destination near Jefferson and 12th streets.
Thousands spend their weekends in downtown Phoenix. So what's being done to keep them safe?
PHOENIX — A Scottsdale officer was shot while serving a warrant just blocks away from thousands of people enjoying First Friday in downtown Phoenix last week. The shooting is not the first near Roosevelt Row. Less than a month ago, a man was taken into custody for reportedly shooting...
'It's like kicking over a tombstone.' When is a statue more than just a statue?
PHOENIX — Four days after a statue was stolen from in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the artist is now pleading for its return. On Tuesday night, the four-foot statue was ripped from the ground in front of the Make-A-Wish Foundation headquarters. The artist and his wife told 12News the news of the the theft is gut-wrenching to hear.
Cool House: Modern beauty in central Phoenix
It's a home in central Phoenix that's been transformed into a modern beauty. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has more.
Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Linsey Maldonado, a single mother of five, was getting fresh air outside of her apartment on Friday when she noticed an unfamiliar face in the front seat of her car. “They reversed it so quick I was running after my car and my foot almost got ran over, but it was a very scary situation,” she said.
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old Marla Jordan Hudgens.
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
Young child rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting themselves, police say
PHOENIX — A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun found in their home, Phoenix police said. As of Sunday morning, the child's condition has stabilized. According to early reports, police were called to an apartment complex near 19th...
Psychologist testifies Bryan Patrick Miller’s dissociative amnesia could be related to Canal Murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the high-profile capital murder case that all eyes have been on for months, and a big day back in court Monday for the defense talking about Bryan Patrick Miller’s mental and psychological state. Miller is accused of killing two young women in the 90s, dubbed “the Phoenix Canal Murders,” and is known as “The Zombie Hunter” for a character he portrayed in public right before he was arrested for the crimes in 2015.
Potential key testimony in trial for alleged ‘canal killer’
Potential key testimony in the Phoenix canal murders trial. This comes 30 years after two young women were brutally murdered near a canal in Sunnyslope back in the 1990s.
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gallego 'deeply sorry' for how WSJ reporter was treated by Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Mayor Kate Gallego has apologized to the Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained by Phoenix police last November for asking questions to customers outside of a local bank. Dion Rabouin was visiting the Valley last Thanksgiving and decided to work on an upcoming story that involved...
SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman
GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday
MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
Family dogs seriously injure mother, son in attack at Buckeye home
PHOENIX – A Buckeye mother and son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday after two of the family’s dogs attacked them, authorities said. The Buckeye Police Department said the woman called around 4 p.m. to report the dogs had bitten her and the son at their home near Southern Avenue and State Route 85.
Phoenix drag queen defends performance: 'Drag is such a huge part of the entertainment culture'
Richard Stevens performs as a drag queen in the Valley, better known by the stage name Barbra Seville. These three proposed bills would have a direct impact on her performances and a minor's access to them if they wanted to see a show.
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale sergeant in dowtnown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police sergeant Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. Scottsdale police announced Monday afternoon that the sergeant shot was Sgt. Scott Galbraith, a supervisor with the Special...
Diagnosed with a heart issue before he was born, a Valley baby is thriving after life-saving surgery
PHOENIX — As a father of two, David Habura knows the stress of being a parent. But when his unborn child was rushed into surgery with medical issues, he felt a whole new level of parental concern. “It was a numb feeling of not being able to do anything...
Woman who took viral video speaks to ABC15 about reporter handcuffed by police
Despite a Phoenix police officer’s threat of arrest, Katelyn Parady continued to record as an officer handcuffed a Wall Street Journal reporter, who was trying to interview people outside a bank.
