ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study

By Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07U6VP_0k4h9SKX00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.

NiceRX.com ranked Arkansas as 44 out of the 50 states for life expectancy at birth in a recent study. The study used numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed Arkansas as having a life expectancy at birth of 73.8 years using 2020 government data.

Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised

Life expectancy has fallen recently due to the impact of COVID-19, the study’s authors said.

Hawaii was first on the list, with an expectancy of 80.7 years, the only state over 80. Hawaii’s life expectancy had been 82.3 years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Mississippi was the lowest, with a life expectancy of 71.9 years.

The study found that the average United States life expectancy is 79.11 years. Breaking it down by gender, female life expectancy is 81.65 years, five years higher than the average man’s life expectancy of 76.61 years.

Arkansas Minority Health Commission accepting health scholarships for spring

Arkansas’s average emergency room wait time is 127 minutes, placing Arkansas as 41 of the 50 states using 2020 to 2021 data was an additional finding. North Dakota had the shortest wait time at 104 minutes, and Maryland had the longest at 228 minutes.

Delaware, second behind Maryland at 195 minutes, was first in the percentage of emergency room patients who got fed up and left before seeing a doctor, according to the authors.

Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest highlights importance of CPR

COVID-19 was also an impact here, as states which a higher rate of coronavirus infections had long lines at the emergency room, the authors state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas

Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy