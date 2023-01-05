ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

7-6-5-4

(seven, six, five, four)

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Maine lobster fishermen must now report what they catch

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishermen in the largest lobster fishing state in the country must now report what they catch to authorities. Few lobster fishermen in Maine were required to report catch until this year. That made Maine the only state that harvests lobster that did not require full reporting, the Portland Press Herald reported.
MAINE STATE
14news.com

Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
JENNINGS, MO
The Associated Press

Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Human trafficking local impact

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally. Human trafficking in the state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem, but in smaller communities, sex trafficking can look different than many might expect.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy