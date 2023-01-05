ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers-Sabres Preview: Quick Trip to Buffalo

Just hours after having their four-game winning streak snapped by the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flyers will get back on the ice, though that was not originally the plan when the schedule came out last summer. Some rescheduling moved a game in Buffalo against the Sabres up from early-March to Monday night.
BUFFALO, NY
Leafs Roll to Win, Snap Flyers Streak at 4

The Flyers kept the good vibes going in their return home to Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night with their most convincing win of the season. Sunday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was more of a reminder of where the franchise currently stands. Toronto scored three goals in...
HOME, PA
Flyers-Maple Leafs Preview: Drive for 5

The Flyers returned home and continued their solid play in a convincing win over the Arizona Coyotes, pushing their winning streak to four games. The chance for a fifth straight win comes on Sunday night. The competition gets tougher once again, as the Flyers start a busy week ahead with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
