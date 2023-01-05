ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
selmasun.com

Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia

A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy