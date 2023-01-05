Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia
A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
selmasun.com
The great Alabama outdoors: Saltwater anglers break 11 records from 2021 to 2022
The salt life was good for anglers in Alabama from October 2021 through October 2022. According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), 11 records were broken — two were broken twice during the same period. “When I looked at the number of records, what was...
Comments / 0