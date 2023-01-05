ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

9-4-8-4, Wild:

(nine, four, eight, four; Wild: zero)

