Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Day’ game

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ), a leading provider of shared micro-mobility solutions, today announced it has completed significant expansions of its fleet in multiple cities across North America, including Austin, Honolulu, and Orlando. The move is aimed at reaching and providing the company’s electric micro-mobility services to a wider audience of customers, increasing the company’s market share in each city, and advancing towards achieving operating profitability in each market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005644/en/ Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO