Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “All or Nothing Day” game were:

02-10-11-12-13-15-16-18-19-20-21-22

(two, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

