ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
WNEM

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Saginaw men facing charges alleged robbery, torture

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men from Saginaw are facing felony charges after allegedly holding two people captive, robbing and torturing them. The incident took place at 616 S. Granger St. starting on Jan. 5 and going through Jan. 6, Sgt. Matthew Gerow said. A 17-year-old went to the residence...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office looking for woman connected to a larceny

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a woman wanted in connection with a larceny. The office said the larceny was from a 75-year-old woman shopping at the Vienna Township Walmart. If you have information, you can call 810-257-3422 and ask...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Fire stirs conversation of blight removal in Buena Vista Twp.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire destroyed what many considered to be an eyesore in Buena Vista Township over the weekend. The former Welcome Inn was scheduled to be demolished later this year, thanks to a federal grant secured by Congressman Dan Kildee in December of 2022. Many are wondering...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Victim, officer identified in deadly Lansing police shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Lansing was killed Thursday in a police shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as Nicolas Micko. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Irene Street. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots and called for backup and Michigan State Police troopers came to assist.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police investigating body recovered from Saginaw River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders investigated a body recovered in the Saginaw River Friday afternoon, police said. TV5 heard a report of police presence behind the Temple Theatre in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. Our crew said there was a body being pulled from the river by law enforcement and first responders.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lansing Thursday.The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 5, at about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Irene Court.Police were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived, they heard gunfire.Officers and MSP troopers, who also responded to the scene, encountered an armed suspect, and the officer-involved shooting occurred.Police secured the suspect, rendered first aid and the Lansing Fired Department provided medical treatment. The suspect was pronounced dead. According to police, a handgun was recovered at the scene. MSP will investigate the incident. 
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Car found in Oakland Township hit-and-run that killed MSU student

Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday seized a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student in Oakland Township. The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

GoFundMe started for funeral of Saginaw teen whose ‘life was cut short due to senseless gun violence’

SAGINAW, MI — A GoFundMe campaign is underway to help raise funeral funds for a Saginaw teenager fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Keshawn N. Banks, 16, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 10:22 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at 2740 E. Holland Ave. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle containing Banks and four others arrived at a local hospital.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy