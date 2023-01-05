ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Related
WIVB

Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election

Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen Kiggins.
VIRGINIA STATE
WIVB

NJ governor bans TikTok on state devices

New Jersey is the latest state to ban the use of TikTok, the popular video-based social media platform, on state government devices, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced on Monday. “Bolstering cybersecurity is critical to protecting the overall safety and welfare of our State,” Murphy said in a statement. “The proactive and preventative measures that we are implementing today will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and safety of information assets managed by New Jersey State government.”
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy