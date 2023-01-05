Read full article on original website
NO!!! I'm LITERALLY sick of these apartments that are cheeply built and soooooo OVER priced for the space of a shoe box so there all empty please STOP wasting space and leave that restaurant Alone or bild around it PLEASE
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000David HeitzDenver, CO
The Disappearance of LaShaya StineTawana K WatsonAurora, CO
11-Year-Old Autistic Boy from Aurora is 'Mozart Level' Before Even Receiving a Piano Lesson & Was Gifted $15K PianoZack LoveAurora, CO
Denver expands STAR program, formerly homeless woman describes needDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Man sleeping in car awakened by hail of gunfire in LoDo
It was a wild evening for a young man in Denver whose night out in lower downtown turned into a nightmare caused by a hail of gunfire.
4 injured in downtown Denver shooting
DENVER — One of four people injured in a shooting near Union Station early Monday morning said he was sleeping in his car when he was clipped in the shoulder by a bullet. Denver Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood. That's just a few blocks from Union Station.
KDVR.com
Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate
Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Arvada, CO
Arvada is one of the best attractions in Colorado, a prime suburb destination of Denver. It’s a home-rule municipality, one of the ten most populated cities in Colorado. Part of Jefferson County, Arvada is packed with so many exciting things to do, including outdoor activities that utilize the rich mountains of Colorado.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool
By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
KDVR.com
Convenience store owner killed
The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Denver contributor round-up: Local pieces you may have missed this week
Now that the holidays are over, we're going to get back to delivering the news from writers in the Denver area. Each week, I'll round up some light-fare stories that you may have missed over the past week. Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but I'll be focusing on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed. This week we'll check out a restaurant offering oyster-shucking lessons, a 9-1-1 dispatcher who helped deliver a baby over the phone and how to recycle your Christmas tree and lights.
coloradopolitics.com
Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA
People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
KDVR.com
Denver's housing market price going down
Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Vigil held for cyclist killed in hit-and-run, wife …. A renewed effort is being made for justice in a deadly...
Denver bouncer speaks on roofie incidents at his job, how they've caught perps
Denver7 continues digging into the use of date rape drugs as people continue reaching out, sharing stories after being drugged at Denver bars and being told by DPD there's little they can do.
Denver residents upset with icy roads days after snow
Denver will need sun and warmer temperatures if they're ever going to clear off ice and snow from the roads.Warming up may be the only way it gets done. Some of the side streets and sidewalks in the city are just completely iced over, leaving many people asking why."I get stuck a lot," said one city resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. "You got to stay home all the time because you can't go out."Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and others navigating city roads and sidewalks are seeing and feeling it too."You're [essentially] offroading to drive on my street right now," said...
Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way
Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
Gov. Jared Polis' inaugural celebration to include Carly Rae Jepsen, Belinda Carlisle, They Might Be Giants
COLORADO, USA — After the inauguration ceremony for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera Tuesday morning at the state Capitol, Polis will ring in his second administration with an inauguration celebration that evening in RiNo. The inaugural event, called Sneaker Ball for All, will include performances...
9NEWS
