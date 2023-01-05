ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
anastasia smith
4d ago

NO!!! I'm LITERALLY sick of these apartments that are cheeply built and soooooo OVER priced for the space of a shoe box so there all empty please STOP wasting space and leave that restaurant Alone or bild around it PLEASE

9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

4 injured in downtown Denver shooting

DENVER — One of four people injured in a shooting near Union Station early Monday morning said he was sleeping in his car when he was clipped in the shoulder by a bullet. Denver Police said the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of 18th and Blake streets in Denver's Lower Downtown (LoDo) neighborhood. That's just a few blocks from Union Station.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate

Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate. Multiple people discover they are victims of same …. Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the...
DENVER, CO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Arvada, CO

Arvada is one of the best attractions in Colorado, a prime suburb destination of Denver. It’s a home-rule municipality, one of the ten most populated cities in Colorado. Part of Jefferson County, Arvada is packed with so many exciting things to do, including outdoor activities that utilize the rich mountains of Colorado.
ARVADA, CO
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Colorado”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Colorado is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling city of Denver to the vast, open wilderness of the Rocky Mountains. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that the state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling tale to tell. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Colorado:
COLORADO STATE
K99

Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
LOVELAND, CO
David Heitz

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Convenience store owner killed

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports. 1 killed, 1 missing in Corona Pass avalanche in Grand …. Two snowmobilers were buried in an avalanche in Corona Pass on Saturday evening, one of whom was killed as a result...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
Mike Romano

Denver contributor round-up: Local pieces you may have missed this week

Now that the holidays are over, we're going to get back to delivering the news from writers in the Denver area. Each week, I'll round up some light-fare stories that you may have missed over the past week. Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but I'll be focusing on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed. This week we'll check out a restaurant offering oyster-shucking lessons, a 9-1-1 dispatcher who helped deliver a baby over the phone and how to recycle your Christmas tree and lights.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA

People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver's housing market price going down

Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports. Vigil held for cyclist killed in hit-and-run, wife …. A renewed effort is being made for justice in a deadly...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver residents upset with icy roads days after snow

Denver will need sun and warmer temperatures if they're ever going to clear off ice and snow from the roads.Warming up may be the only way it gets done. Some of the side streets and sidewalks in the city are just completely iced over, leaving many people asking why."I get stuck a lot," said one city resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. "You got to stay home all the time because you can't go out."Drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and others navigating city roads and sidewalks are seeing and feeling it too."You're [essentially] offroading to drive on my street right now," said...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow has been on the ground for two weeks and more is on the way

Snow from a storm a few days after Christmas has stayed for an uncharacteristically long period of time thanks to cold temperatures and limited sunshine most days.Monday is the thirteenth consecutive day with snow on the ground in Denver which is far from a record, but also much longer than snow typically lingers along the Front Range urban corridor particularly in areas with ample sun exposure.As of Monday morning there is officially 3 inches of snow in Denver as measured at the airport. That means most neighborhoods have not seen the grass since December 27.Snow covers the ground across about...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver extends disaster declaration as migrants keep arriving

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday to extend its declaration of a local disaster emergency through Feb. 27. The City Council declared the disaster as migrants and asylum seekers from Venezuela began to arrive in the city several weeks ago. “Over the past four months, the City and County of Denver has seen a steady influx of approximately 3,700 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the City without having any immediate plans for shelter,” states the resolution declaring the disaster.
DENVER, CO
