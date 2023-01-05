ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

Women in construction

Candi Hurd is looking at starting a Pueblo chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Congrats Veronica! Welcome to the Mug Club

(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Veronica Casher of Colorado Springs!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Fully Leased Industrial Portfolio in Colorado Springs Sells for $54.3M

Denver-based Flywheel Capital (“Flywheel”) has sold its mission-critical Class A office/flex and industrial manufacturing/distribution portfolio in Colorado Springs to a private partnership for $54.3 million. The portfolio consists of two adjacent buildings totaling 289,018 square feet which Flywheel acquired in September 2018. Flywheel executed a significant capital improvement...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Shake Shack construction in Colorado Springs begins

Shake Shack is moving ahead with its expansion to Colorado Springs. A building permit has been issued and construction has begun on the popular New York-based hamburger chain’s location in the Springs, according to a tweet this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. Shake Shack’s 3,268-square-foot restaurant...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

The Biggest Sale of the Season at Fab’rik has arrived!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re still celebrating the start of 2023, so what’s your New Year, new you style? Thinking about going edgier? Sleeker? Boho? More polished? Fab’rik in Colorado Springs is where you can shop those New Year styles for less! The local boutique is holding its Biggest Sale of the Season, where you can find styles up to 70% off in-store and online.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Possible police impersonator

PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Man arrested in Fremont County homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 RVs destroyed in fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RVs are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot at a business near Circle and I-25 Saturday night. Colorado Springs firefighters first got a call of a vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found two RV’s on fire, and took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control because the fence was locked.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
police1.com

Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Large fire in Colorado Springs near Circle and Platte

The Custer County Jail closed for a number of reasons. Colorado Springs Police created a new program targeting repeat offenders. A man is suspected of killing a "young" male in a murder-suicide case. Updated: 4 hours ago. Colorado Springs fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

