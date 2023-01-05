Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter
Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H
2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
PWMania
Huge Spoiler on the Identity of Uncle Howdy Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. There’s no word on what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena for the show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Dallas is thought to be playing the Uncle Howdy...
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (1/9/23)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the BJCC in Birmingham, AL. According to WrestleTix, 6,568 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/7/23), leaving 705 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,273. The following is an updated...
PWMania
Jim Ross Looks Back At Wrestlers Complaining About Shawn Michaels Backstage In WWE
Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, “Good Ole’ J.R.” reflected on getting complaints about “The Heartbreak Kid” behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company.
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with AEW Rampage coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. * AEW Dynamite – Climate...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Responds to Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Nash addressed rumours that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along, despite their success in WCW as members of the nWo. Nash denied this, stating that he was close to Hogan.
PWMania
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Kevin Owens looks to address Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but JBL’s music hits and he cuts him off. JBL rags on Alabama, then says no one believes he can actually beat Roman Reigns. He then introduces fans to Baron Corbin and reminds Owens that he’s the only person to have a pinfall victory over Reigns.
PWMania
PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Vince McMahon’s Return, WrestleMania, MJF and More
After last week’s year end awards show, the Hot Tag Crew is back to basics this week! Justin C and Cam are here to talk about everything that has happened over the last couple weeks in the world of pro wrestling. From Vince McMahon’s return, to Charlotte Flair winning the Smackdown Women’s title, to a possible MJF/Bryan Danielson Ironman Match and more! Justin C and Cam talk about it all!
PWMania
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Crowned OVW National Heavyweight Champion
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz is once again the OVW National Heavyweight Champion. He won back the title at the 2023 OVW Nightmare Rumble PPV on FITE+. He has now held the title two times, earning his 11th title in his pro wrestling career, including 2 Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Title Reigns with The BroMans.
Comments / 0