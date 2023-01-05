ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
CONCORD, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Business 85 crash downs power lines, shuts down highway in both directions in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County. The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Residential fire on E. Second St. in Lexington, LFD investigates

LEXINGTON, NC – On Jan. 5th at approximately 6:58 am, the City of Lexington Fire Department responded to a residential fire on East Second Street. As crews arrived at the vacant single-family home, they saw smoke and heavy fire. Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect adjacent structures.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
