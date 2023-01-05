Read full article on original website
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
A railroad company makes road repairs after News 2 viewer complains
GREENSBORO, N.C. — How many times have you been driving down a street and noticed a pothole or dip in the road? Then, the next week you go back down the same street, and the problems are still there. That’s when you decide to call the city or the...
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
People who work, live in downtown Greensboro react to shooting near parking deck
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City leaders have worked for years to curb violence in Downtown Greensboro. They’ve put ordinances in place, stepped up patrols and worked with business owners to make the area safer. This weekend, Greensboro police said a man was shot early Sunday morning near a parking deck in the area of North […]
US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the crash. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2...
Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
Business 85 crash downs power lines, shuts down highway in both directions in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County. The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides […]
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
2 kids among 3 killed in wreck on Highway NC 109, NCSHP says
Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling south on NC 109 while a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling north on NC 109.
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
WXII 12
Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
Silas Creek Parkway lane closed on Thursday in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Repairs on a Winston-Salem water main will close the southbound lane on Silas Creek Parkway on Thursday, Jan. 5. The lane will be closed between Miller Street and Lockland Ave from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winston-Salem/Forsyth Count Utilities (WSFC Utilities) also writes that if needed,...
abc45.com
Arrest Warrants Issued for Hanes Mall Blvd. Target Shooting Investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston Salem Police Department’s Firearms Investigation and Intelligence Unit/Gun Crime Reduction Unit has continued to investigate the shooting that took place on June 28 at the Target located at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. Three of the four individuals were from Dads Against Predators (D.A.P) and the fourth person was the victim of an assault made at the Target store.
davidsonlocal.com
Residential fire on E. Second St. in Lexington, LFD investigates
LEXINGTON, NC – On Jan. 5th at approximately 6:58 am, the City of Lexington Fire Department responded to a residential fire on East Second Street. As crews arrived at the vacant single-family home, they saw smoke and heavy fire. Crews deployed attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect adjacent structures.
Randolph County community doesn’t want rock quarry on their land
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in the Staley community in Randolph County are banding together to voice their concerns about a potential rock quarry that could be built on their land. The Save Our Staley Committee has been campaigning across social media and around the city to get ahead of a company that […]
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
cbs17
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
City, business owner in debate over sign on historic building in downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new business moved into an old historic building and now a sign is causing a stir. The owner of Roar, a dining and entertainment district in Downtown Winston-Salem, says that the city isn’t keeping its promises to the business. City leaders say that it’s the business that isn’t playing fair. […]
Unclaimed cash checks are going out! How to search your name & get your money for free
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I got a message over the weekend from a WFMY News 2 co-worker: My NCcash.com check came!!!!. Four exclamation points, that's serious! So, who cashed in and was excited about it? Our own Eric Chilton. Yes, he got a check for unclaimed cash. 2 Wants To...
