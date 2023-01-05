Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
Huge Spoiler on the Identity of Uncle Howdy Ahead of Tonight’s WWE RAW
Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. There’s no word on what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena for the show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Dallas is thought to be playing the Uncle Howdy...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Doesn’t Think Vince McMahon’s WWE Return Involves Creative
Eric Bischoff was as shocked as the rest of the wrestling world when Vince McMahon returned to WWE. On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the pro wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the news. Featured below are some of the highlights. On why he doesn’t believe that...
Chris Jericho and JAS Make Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla Event (Video)
Sunday night’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles featured a surprise appearance by AEW’s Chris Jericho, who the Jericho Appreciation Society joined. With help from Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Jake Hager, Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker won a 10-man tag team match against Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku, and Kevin Blackwood. Here are some more details from F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer on how Jericho pinned Blackwood after hitting the Judas Effect:
Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Status Following Return
There is much speculation about what former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will do now that he has been reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. WWE’s stock rose after it was announced that McMahon would be returning to the company in this capacity. As of this writing, McMahon is only back on The Board with the intention of assisting in the acquisition of new TV rights for Raw and SmackDown and looking for potential bidders interested in purchasing the company.
Kevin Nash Responds to Rumors That He Didn’t Get Along With Hulk Hogan
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Nash addressed rumours that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along, despite their success in WCW as members of the nWo. Nash denied this, stating that he was close to Hogan.
Jim Ross Looks Back At Wrestlers Complaining About Shawn Michaels Backstage In WWE
Shawn Michaels was a handful in his prime. Jim Ross knows this well. During a recent installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, “Good Ole’ J.R.” reflected on getting complaints about “The Heartbreak Kid” behind-the-scenes in WWE while he served as the Vice President of Talent Relations for the company.
Latest on WWE Morale Now That Vince McMahon is Looking to Sell the Company
As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said, “The idea of selling right now is safer than waiting. It may not...
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Kevin Owens looks to address Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but JBL’s music hits and he cuts him off. JBL rags on Alabama, then says no one believes he can actually beat Roman Reigns. He then introduces fans to Baron Corbin and reminds Owens that he’s the only person to have a pinfall victory over Reigns.
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz Crowned OVW National Heavyweight Champion
“Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz is once again the OVW National Heavyweight Champion. He won back the title at the 2023 OVW Nightmare Rumble PPV on FITE+. He has now held the title two times, earning his 11th title in his pro wrestling career, including 2 Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Title Reigns with The BroMans.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); Royal Rumble Build, and More
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but no matches have been announced. After Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan were confirmed for SmackDown, the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand could take place tonight.
What Wrestle Kingdom 17 Said About New Japan
Earlier this week, New Japan Pro Wrestling presented its signature event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome in front of more than 25,000 fans. The Japanese league, very similar to other wrestling groups, was hit hard by the pandemic, with reduced attendance the past two years. For a comparison, the traditional January 4th event drew a combined 70,000 fans during two nights in 2020 before the pandemic shut the world down. The travel restrictions prevented many of the foreign stars from traveling to Japan and limited capacity kept ticket sales to a minimum to follow social distancing guidelines during the peak of restrictions.
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events. AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with AEW Rampage coming in last. Here’s the list:. * WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. * AEW Dynamite – Climate...
Jim Cornette Sounds Off With His Take On Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega Match At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Many are calling the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event earlier this month as one of the best in-ring performances in recent memory. On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legendary pro wrestling personality sounds off with his elaborate thoughts on the critically-acclaimed Omega-Ospreay bout.
Belief That Vince McMahon Will Try to Regain WWE Creative Control if a Sale is Done
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. “I think the fact that he is going to be the key person selling, he...
Grayson Waller Talks About Being Compared To John Cena
Grayson Waller recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about the comparisons he receives to WWE legend and acting star John Cena. Featured below are some...
Reason Why Becky Lynch Missed WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW because she is in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. Lynch first appeared as rocker Cyndi Lauper on the season premiere of “Young Rock” in November. She announced on Twitter that she will be returning to the set of Lauper this week.
GCW Save Me Line-Up for Tonight (1/7/23)
GCW’s Save Me event takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show will air on FITE at 9 p.m. EDT. * THRUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY, and Dark Sheik) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, SLADE, and Parrow) * H8 Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) vs. Jordan Oliver and...
JD Griffey Reflects On ROH Final Battle Performance, Joining Shane Taylor Promotions
JD Griffey recently spoke with the folks from Knockouts & 3 Counts for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling star spoke about joining Shane Taylor Promotions, his performance at the recent ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event and more. Featured below are some...
