ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 26

Cobbler peach
4d ago

Schiff what the heck is wrong with you ? Really ? Yea in your dreams....THE BORDER HAS BEEN IN CRISIS EVER SINCE THE WORLD'S WORSE PRESIDENT EVER IN HISTORY TOOK OVER THE WHITE HOUSE ....JOE "sniffy" BIDEN.

Reply
26
Larry Olsen
4d ago

He's so full of crap. the only concern they have is getting all the democratic voters possible in time for 2024. Well that and keeping Martha's Vinyard Lilly white.

Reply(1)
24
Pretty in pink
4d ago

Biden got the bottomless Pinnochio award on 11/7/22 by the Washington Post. They should give the same award to Schiff. Every time he opens his mouth more lies falls out.

Reply(1)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

927K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy