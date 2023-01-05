Read full article on original website
4d ago
Schiff what the heck is wrong with you ? Really ? Yea in your dreams....THE BORDER HAS BEEN IN CRISIS EVER SINCE THE WORLD'S WORSE PRESIDENT EVER IN HISTORY TOOK OVER THE WHITE HOUSE ....JOE "sniffy" BIDEN.
Larry Olsen
4d ago
He's so full of crap. the only concern they have is getting all the democratic voters possible in time for 2024. Well that and keeping Martha's Vinyard Lilly white.
Pretty in pink
4d ago
Biden got the bottomless Pinnochio award on 11/7/22 by the Washington Post. They should give the same award to Schiff. Every time he opens his mouth more lies falls out.
