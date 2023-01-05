Read full article on original website
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Rick Scott urges McConnell to respect House incoming GOP majority and tank yearlong budget deal
Sen. Rick Scott is urging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans to respect the incoming House GOP majority and block a yearlong budget deal.
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Howard Stern makes bold prediction on McCarthy’s potential House speakership: GOP ‘kooks’ won’t give it to him
Satellite radio host Howard Stern predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will not become Speaker of the House thanks to "kooks" in his party.
McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he wouldn't care if speaker stalemate ends with Democrat leading the House
Kevin McCarthy claims Matt Gaetz told him he would not mind if Democrat Hakeem Jeffries were to win the speakership in a plurality vote due to the stalemate over McCarthy's bid.
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
McCarthy is finally Speaker. But he's not weak like you think. Now he can deploy the 'crazy boss' strategy
Many observers have been upset by the chaos and endless voting for House Speaker this week. But it's actually the best thing that could have happened to Republicans in the House.
Biden blocking Hunter Biden, Burisma emails would prove 'how much he has to hide,' conservative group warns
Group seeking White House records on Hunter Biden and Burisma warns that if President Biden blocks the records, "he will have only proven just how much he has to hide."
Some House Republicans concerned McCarthy speakership would continue 'past and ongoing Republican failures'
Nine GOP House members said Kevin McCarthy's election to the speakership could mean a continuation of past and ongoing Republican failures.
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
Elon Musk taunts Schumer, McConnell after Twitter poll shows opposition to omnibus bill: 'People have spoken'
Twitter owner Elon Musk took a shot at Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell over a massive, %1.7-trillion spending bill in front of Congress.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Ben Carson reacts to name being removed from Detroit high school: Ideology trumping purpose of institutions
Former Health & Human Services Secretary Ben Carson sounded off Monday after Detroit's school board voted to strip his name from a school in the city.
Democrats continue handing votes to Jeffries, who has long history of denying elections
Democrats are steadily voting for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has a vast history of denying the legitimacy of elections, to become the next House speaker.
