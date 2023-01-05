ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

agssing
4d ago

This guy is a joke….. only it’s not funny😡I never thought I’d meet a con man to out con Trump, but here he is. Good Lord, somebody do something. This guy does not belong in Congress. Do whatever can be done to get him out…. NOW

Mister Swanson
3d ago

Strangely, if he could lie his way into Congress, I think he could be a great congressman. He'll be among approximately 530 of the nation's most accomplished liars in jusr Congress alone. He'll fit in just fine in a place like D.C.

sportsfan555
4d ago

he doesn't need one, he won't be in office long enough before he'll be extradited back to Brazil to stand trial! 😄😅🤣😆😂

New York Post

NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down

A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
BROOKLYN, NY
talkofthesound.com

Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES

The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Disgraced ex-pol, former NYC Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich is now selling insurance

Disgraced former lawmaker and city Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, who resigned in November in the wake of a gambling probe by the Manhattan district attorney, is now pushing different kinds of policies — insurance ones. “I couldn’t be happier,” Ulrich gushed in a Dec. 21 email to friends, shared with The Post, about joining Ocean Blue Insurance Agency in the Rockaways as a licensed broker. “Whether it’s property, commercial, auto or liability protection I’ve got you covered,” he added. The former career politician, who received his insurance license last month, told The Post that the new line of work was a good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus Yonkers Chapter Presents “New Year, New Beginnings- Appreciating our Pillars to Embrace Our Future”

On Jan. 8, The Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus-Yonkers Chapter hosted a New Year Event at Castle Royale in Yonkers. The more than 100 attendee event, honored two members of the organization, Honorable Symra D. Brandon (40 years) who is the First African American Woman elected to the Yonkers City Council (First District) and Honorable Mae Williams (38 years) who served as the Countywide President, President of the Yonkers Chapter and is currently the Chairperson of the Bylaws Committee.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Political expert explains how long the Speaker vote can last

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After three days of backdoor wrangling and eleven rounds of voting, there appears to be no progress in electing a Speaker of the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough votes in the past three days and the House is at a standstill. Political analyst Morgan Pehme joined […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City’s major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
