agssing
4d ago
This guy is a joke….. only it’s not funny😡I never thought I’d meet a con man to out con Trump, but here he is. Good Lord, somebody do something. This guy does not belong in Congress. Do whatever can be done to get him out…. NOW
Mister Swanson
3d ago
Strangely, if he could lie his way into Congress, I think he could be a great congressman. He'll be among approximately 530 of the nation's most accomplished liars in jusr Congress alone. He'll fit in just fine in a place like D.C.
sportsfan555
4d ago
he doesn't need one, he won't be in office long enough before he'll be extradited back to Brazil to stand trial! 😄😅🤣😆😂
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
urbancny.com
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
Brooklyn GOP assemblyman accused of being a secret left-winger over his donations to Bernie Sanders
Brooklyn Republican assemblyman Michaell Novakhov won a surprise victory over a long-serving Democratic incumbent in the last election but voters may have inadvertently elected a liberal candidate.
NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down
A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed lies
George Santos, US Congressman-ElectPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of confirmed lies. Some people have suggested that he should step down. However, he is refusing to do so. Instead, he continues to add more lies to the list.
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
New York City nurse strike enters second day without Mount Sinai Hospital, union returning to bargaining table
New York City nurses at two hospitals are on strike for a second day, and while Montefiore Bronx will resume talks with the nursing union, bargaining stalled with Mount Sinai Main.
talkofthesound.com
Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens
On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.
Disgraced ex-pol, former NYC Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich is now selling insurance
Disgraced former lawmaker and city Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich, who resigned in November in the wake of a gambling probe by the Manhattan district attorney, is now pushing different kinds of policies — insurance ones. “I couldn’t be happier,” Ulrich gushed in a Dec. 21 email to friends, shared with The Post, about joining Ocean Blue Insurance Agency in the Rockaways as a licensed broker. “Whether it’s property, commercial, auto or liability protection I’ve got you covered,” he added. The former career politician, who received his insurance license last month, told The Post that the new line of work was a good...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus Yonkers Chapter Presents “New Year, New Beginnings- Appreciating our Pillars to Embrace Our Future”
On Jan. 8, The Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus-Yonkers Chapter hosted a New Year Event at Castle Royale in Yonkers. The more than 100 attendee event, honored two members of the organization, Honorable Symra D. Brandon (40 years) who is the First African American Woman elected to the Yonkers City Council (First District) and Honorable Mae Williams (38 years) who served as the Countywide President, President of the Yonkers Chapter and is currently the Chairperson of the Bylaws Committee.
Political expert explains how long the Speaker vote can last
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After three days of backdoor wrangling and eleven rounds of voting, there appears to be no progress in electing a Speaker of the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough votes in the past three days and the House is at a standstill. Political analyst Morgan Pehme joined […]
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
23 people, places and trends in N.J. cannabis to watch in 2023
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. It took roughly 18 months after recreational weed was legalized in 2020 for the marketplace to open on April 21, 2022,...
Ecuadorian man with 'violent criminal history' arrested in New York after re-entering US illegally
Manuel Zumba-Mejia, 46, was arrested in New York for unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after ICE officers sent him back to Ecuador in 2011 following a prison sentence for reckless assault.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City’s major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical...
