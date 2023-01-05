ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in an outbuilding near his home on John Street. Two people were tending to the victim, and a deputy helped with aid until medical first responders arrived, but he died at the scene.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Gene White.

Investigators talked with witnesses and learned that two men drove to the home, and one of them met with White in the outbuilding. According to witnesses, there were gunshots before the armed man came out of the building and got back into the car.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting, but the sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation.

“We have not yet made an arrest in this case, but investigators are pursuing a lot of very helpful information provided by witnesses,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “We hope to have these two men and the car identified very soon.”

WSOC Charlotte

