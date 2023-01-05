ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Tampa Bay podcasts to binge

By Brad Haft
Perk your ears on these pods.

Need quality ear candy to binge while you’re traveling for commuting or just chillin’? We’ve rounded up Tampa Bay based podcasts run by local talent on a variety of subjects.

Pro tip: While some of these can be streamed directly from their official websites, you can also find them on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud + other platforms.


🎙️ Wavemakers | This weekly pod offers intimate conversations with people making a difference in the Tampa Bay region.
  • Latest episode: Where biz meets art — Tracy Midulla of Tempus Projects (3800 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa) , an artist collective in Ybor City, and Michele Smith of the Tampa Arts Alliance, give their take on Tampa’s arts scene, which is seeing an infusion of support from the business community.
🎙️ St. Petersburg Foodies | What’s cookin’ good lookin’? Get to know the people behind the restaurant scene in St. Pete.
  • Latest episode: Ray Lampe dives into the recent closing of his restaurant, Dr. BBQ (1101 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg).
🎙️ To the Point Already | Bay News 9 anchors Rick Elmhorst and Roy DeJesus sit down with people from all walks of life and talk about people, politics, and issues from a Tampa Bay perspective.
  • Latest episode: On the latest installment, the hosts talk with Pinellas County authorities about solving a 25-year-old murder mystery using nothing but DNA .
🎙️ Tampa Bay Fishing Radio | Captain Zac Sturm and Gary Burtchaell host The Morning Show for fishing and boating enthusiasts on WHPT 102.5 The Bone at 8 a.m. every day.
🎙️ St. Pete X | St. Pete X strives to connect and elevate the city by sharing the voices of its citizens and sharing about opportunities offered by the Burg.
  • Latest episode: Former University of South Florida president Judy Genshaft talks about her 19 years of service to the school.

