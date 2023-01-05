5 Tampa Bay podcasts to binge
Need quality ear candy to binge while you’re traveling for commuting or just chillin’? We’ve rounded up Tampa Bay based podcasts run by local talent on a variety of subjects.
Pro tip: While some of these can be streamed directly from their official websites, you can also find them on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud + other platforms.
🎙️ Wavemakers | This weekly pod offers intimate conversations with people making a difference in the Tampa Bay region.
- Latest episode: Where biz meets art — Tracy Midulla of Tempus Projects (3800 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa) , an artist collective in Ybor City, and Michele Smith of the Tampa Arts Alliance, give their take on Tampa’s arts scene, which is seeing an infusion of support from the business community.
- Latest episode: Ray Lampe dives into the recent closing of his restaurant, Dr. BBQ (1101 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg).
- Latest episode: On the latest installment, the hosts talk with Pinellas County authorities about solving a 25-year-old murder mystery using nothing but DNA .
- Latest episode: The duo interviews Skyway Fishing Pier regulars about a mysterious figure.
- Latest episode: Former University of South Florida president Judy Genshaft talks about her 19 years of service to the school.
