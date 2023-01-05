Somerville Supports Trans Gunshot Survivor

A trans gunshot survivor described as "a light in this world" has received tens of thousands of dollars and an outpouring of emotional support from their Somerville community.

Vic Hogg, of Somerville, was sitting in their car after Christmas shopping in Michigan on Dec. 23 when two men approached Hogg, pointing a gun at them, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for Hogg . Hogg was shot while attempting to drive away from the men.

"I stepped on the gas and spun out on the ice," Hogg wrote in a Facebook post. "The first guy opened the door and tried to pull me out. I fought him off and as I was trying to close the door, I heard a bang and felt a punch in my gut. They chased me as I drove away, trying to call 911. The moments before the EMT’s arrived, I was in extreme pain and started fading as the dispatcher yelled in my ear to stay with him."

Hogg was hospitalized for major injuries to their internal organs as well as a fractured pelvis that may have permanently damaged their nerves. They are currently experiencing partial paralysis.

"It’s been difficult," wrote Hogg on Facebook. "I am navigating a changed body along with the trauma of the experience."

The gunshot survivor was discharged from the hospital on New Year's Eve but will continue their recovery at home. They hope to return to Massachusetts in time for their spring semester at Harvard Kennedy School.

The GoFundMe created for Hogg has surpassed its goal nearly three times over, raising over $40,000 for Hogg's medical bills and related expenses. The fundraiser bio says that any funds raised in excess of Hogg's needs will be donated to a Michigan organization dedicated to supporting at-risk youth.

As well as a GoFundMe created in their honor, a virtual get-well card has been set up for well wishers to leave messages for the student.

"Vic, I am so sorry this happened and I am so glad both that you are recovering and to see how your community has rallied- it's very clear how many people love you and are rooting for you," said one message.

In addition to financial donations or encouraging messages, supporters can fulfill Hogg's other request, made on Facebook.

"Other things that would make me smile is if you created some art for me or helped me think of how to stay entertained as I rehabilitate," Hogg wrote.

"Vic and their family are very grateful for the outflow of love and support they have already received, and any and all additional support will be deeply appreciated," said the GoFundMe.