A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?
It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January
The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
New Street-Food Style Taco Joint Opens in Grand Rapids
We recently told you about two new restaurants opening in Grand Rapids - Condado Tacos and Las Carnitas El Cunado - we'll, here's a third!. Tia Juana Tacos, an authentic Mexican street-food taqueria, is now open at 2289 East Beltline Ave. NE at Knapp’s Crossing, near Celebration Cinema North.
Police Investigate String of Car Break-Ins at Grand Rapids Senior Living Facilities
Four Grand Rapids retirement communities were targeted in a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Fox 17 reports that the majority of the break-ins happened during the early morning. Grand Rapids police believe the same suspects are responsible for the crimes. Here's a breakdown of the recent break-ins:. Thursday,...
Kalamazoo Staple Theo & Stacy’s Says Farewell After 50 Years
After 50 years of blessing the city of Kalamazoo, Theo & Stacy's is closing its doors for good. Sadly, it's happening much sooner than we would like. According to the Facebook post announcement, they were approached by someone who wanted to lease their downtown location. Recently, we were approached by...
Mini Horse Shot and Killed in West Michigan – Police Search for Suspect
Who would do something like this? A miniature horse was found dead from a gunshot wound to the neck in Van Buren County this week. Fox 17 reports that Van Buren County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 55th Street north of Territorial Road in Hamilton Township to follow up on reports of a mini horse that had been shot and killed.
