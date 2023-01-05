ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 key matchups to watch in Rams-Seahawks season finale

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
For the final time this season, the Rams will take the field on Sunday against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Seahawks are fighting for a playoff spot, while the Rams are seeking to end the season on a high note with a win that spoils Seattle’s chances.

Though not close to full strength, the Rams still have a chance to pull off the upset on the road against their division rival. In order to do so, they’ll need to win these five individual matchups at Lumen Field.

Jalen Ramsey vs. DK Metcalf

In Week 13, Ramsey didn’t shadow Metcalf throughout the game. However, they did line up across from each other more than a few times. It’s just that Geno Smith didn’t target Metcalf much in those situations. Metcalf caught just one pass for 8 yards against Ramsey, but it was a pivotal one: the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ramsey played well in that game, with Metcalf’s touchdown being the only reception he allowed all afternoon.

Rob Havenstein vs. Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu is the Seahawks’ most productive edge rusher, leading the team with 52 total pressures – 14 more than any other player. He had his best pass-rushing game of the season in Week 13, recording five pressures, two sacks and a pass-rush grade of 90.3 against the Rams.

He was disruptive throughout the game and Havenstein will need to do a much better job against him this time around if Baker Mayfield is to have any time in the pocket. Nwosu is also a stout run defender on the edge, making him a tough matchup for any offensive tackle.

Marquise Copeland vs. Damien Lewis

Lewis is enjoying a solid season at left guard for the Seahawks, proving to be their best offensive lineman. The Rams’ D-line has been decimated by injuries, leaving them without Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson, while Greg Gaines was limited by a shoulder injury in Week 17. Copeland should get the bulk of the reps against Lewis in this game and if he can win even a few pass-rush reps to generate pressure or sacks, it would help the Rams defense in a big way. Beating Lewis in the running game is equally important, given how run-heavy the Seahawks are with Kenneth Walker.

Van Jefferson vs. Tariq Woolen

Woolen has had a fantastic rookie season, making the Pro Bowl with a league-high six interceptions. The fifth-round rookie is a ball hawk in the secondary, using his rare combination of size (6-4) and speed (4.26) to lock down receivers all season.

Jefferson made three big plays against the Chargers on Sunday, totaling 77 yards and three first downs, so he should feel confident coming into this matchup. He beat Woolen for a 23-yard reception in Week 13, too, which his only target against the rookie corner.

Bobby Wagner vs. Kenneth Walker

Wagner had one of the better games of his career the last time he faced the Seahawks, recording seven tackles, one interception, two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Walker injured his ankle in that game and was limited to just three carries for 36 yards, but he may have been poised for a big day if not for the injury. Wagner should be busy in this game if Walker is healthy enough to play. He can’t afford to miss tackles or fire a gap too aggressively because Walker has big-play ability and can turn one mistake by the Rams into a long gain.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

