Report: TV networks eyeing Sean McVay again in 2023

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Sean McVay flirted with the idea of leaving the coaching ranks for a job in television last offseason, which had Rams fans panicked over the possibility of losing the coach who just helped Los Angeles win a Super Bowl. McVay ultimately decided to stay with the Rams and put off a career in TV, though he did admit it’s something he’d be interested in down the road.

According to Front Office Sports, TV networks will once again try to convince McVay to go into broadcasting.

NFL TV partners are again eying Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay as a possible game or studio analyst for the 2023 season, sources told Front Office Sports.

Amazon was in hot pursuit of McVay last offseason, hoping to hire him to be part of their new venture as the Thursday Night Football carrier, but he never took a meeting with executives about a possible role. The offer could have been substantial, too, with one report saying Amazon may have gone as high as $100 million for five years.

McVay signed a contract extension with the Rams this year, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season. He reportedly makes $14 million per year on this deal, making him the third-highest-paid coach in American sports.

Considering how poorly the 2022 season has gone for the Rams and with Matthew Stafford’s health being a legitimate question for the long-term, it’s reasonable to wonder if McVay might weigh his options more heavily this offseason.

It remains unclear which networks might pursue McVay and for what role. There was a big shuffle among the networks in 2022, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman heading to ESPN and Kirk Herbstreit joining Amazon alongside Al Michaels. FOX would make the most sense, but Tom Brady already has a deal lined up there, too.

Until McVay does make the jump to TV, this could be an annual story for Rams fans to hear about.

