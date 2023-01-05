ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

One Knoxville SC announces date of professional home opener

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMAZe_0k4h5rd600

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The date is set for One Knoxville Sporting Club to make its professional soccer debut this spring.

Team leaders announced in October that they would join USL League One beginning in 2023 , a Division III professional league, following their inaugural season in the pre-professional USL League Two.

The league announced Thursday that One Knoxville will host fellow expansion team Lexington Sporting Club in their first-ever professional match on Saturday, March 18.

One Knoxville SC going pro, will join USL League One in 2023

One Knoxville will play its home matches at Regal Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus. Complete season schedules will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

USL League One currently features 12 teams with plans for aggressive expansion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. The league already boasts a strong southeastern presence including Chattanooga Red Wolves, North Carolina FC, Greenville Triumph, South Georgia Tormenta FC and Charlotte Independence.

The season will consist of 32 regular season matches over seven months with six teams qualifying for the playoffs.

The team will be coached by Mark McKeever, who lead the team in its inaugural season and was named 2021 USL League Two Coach of the Year after leading the Des Moines Menace to a national championship title.

Five former One Knoxville players selected in MLS SuperDraft

The move to the professional ranks also means that Knoxville will be automatically entered into the U.S. Open Cup, America’s oldest annual team sports tournament, each year. The competition dates back to 1913 and features soccer teams from all levels, from Major League Soccer all the way down to the amateur level.

The team finished as USL League Two South Central Division champions after an 11-2-1 regular season record. They hosted multiple rounds of playoff competition before falling to North Carolina Fusion U23s in the national quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Spice up your workout at Barre3

New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven't done before -- Barre3 on Bearden Hill. KCS Board...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Goal-setting for a new year and new age

Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging speaks about setting goals that are more outside of the box in the new year for older adults. WATE Midday News. Goal-setting for a new year and new age. Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sen. Blackburn leads delegation to border

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn headed to the U.S.-Mexico border Monday. She's leading up an all-female delegation to the Del Rio, Texas area - joined by Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and senator Katie Britt of Alabama. Sen. Blackburn leads delegation to border. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn headed to the U.S.-Mexico border...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KCS Board discusses custodian issue

Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Last year, the Knox County School Board was thinking about hiring a third-party cleaning service to help with the gaps in hiring custodians. Fountain City’s Fountain Head...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols race past South Carolina, 85-42

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol basketball destroyed the Gamecocks in Columbia, rolling to a 85-42 victory. The win marked Tennessee’s first 3-0 start to SEC play since 2018-’19. Olivier Nkamhoua led the team with a season-high 21 points, his 10 rebounds were good for the senior’s first double-double of the year. Nkamhoua has yet to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Blackhorse co-owner reflects on five years on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A downtown Knoxville business has closed its doors permanently. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery announced Sunday it was shutting down its Gay Street location for good. Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Co-owner Jeff Robinson consider the pub a small family-owned operation. “Ironically the past six months have been the best six months we’ve had […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history

Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy