Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments

Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Second Annual ModelCon Held in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Scale model enthusiasts in our community gathered at the Chattanooga Convention Center today. The annual Chattanooga ModelCon drew scale modelers from all over the region. It was hosted by the Chattanooga Scale Modelers club. There were models of airplanes, tanks, race cars, and plenty of other vehicles....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman dies in Marion County house fire Monday, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman died in a Marion County house fire Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bo Burnett confirms. He could not name the woman, but says she is 40-years-old. Sheriff Burnett says investigators think the cause of the fire was the house's wood stove. Sheriff Burnett tells us...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

CPD and McKamey Animal Shelter Looking for Suspected Animal Abuser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is working with the McKamey Animal Center to find someone who abandoned a badly abused dog. We do want to warn you the following images may be disturbing to some viewers. McKamey says that around 6 p.m. Thursday night, their officers responded to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Chickamauga

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary The Chickamauga Battlefield. It is a January day, the leaves are dead. The sky looks like dull aircraft aluminum. This U.S. national park sits in the northwest corner of Georgia, at the base of Lookout Mountain. Technically, we are in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. But most people will […]
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WDEF

Two Shot as Man Attempts to Recover Stolen Vehicle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people have been injured after a shooting this afternoon in Chattanooga. This shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Hughes Avenue. Chattanooga Police say they received a call from a man who was attempting to recover a stolen vehicle that was in that location. When he...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chatsworth Fire Department Chief Michael Baxter passes away at 55

Chatsworth, GA — Chatsworth Fire Department Chief, Michael "Moe" Baxter has passed at 55. Were told by Murray County EMA Director, Dewayne Bain, Baxter passed away Sunday morning after battling cancer. Bain says Baxter was Fire Chief until his passing. Baxter joined Murray County Fire Service in 1983, joined...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

