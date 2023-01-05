ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Baby dolphin rescued from crab trap moves to SeaWorld dolphin nursery

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A baby dolphin rescued from a crab trap off the coast of Florida continues to improve under SeaWorld Orlando’s care.

SeaWorld officials said Ridgway is now in the theme park’s dolphin nursery where he continues to grow and thrive.

In the nursery, he can socialize and learn from the other dolphins in his new pod.

Rescuers saved the then less than 2-month-old baby on July 20, 2022 when they found him struggling and tangled in the remnants of crab trap lines. Officials said they tried to release him into the open water, but the baby could not swim on his own and his mother was nowhere in sight.

He was deemed unreleasable after being rehabilitated following life-threatening injuries.

He’s named in honor of Dr. Sam Ridgway, a pioneer in marine and mammal medicine and science.

SeaWorld guests can see Ridgway and learn more about his story during “Inside Look,” happening Jan. 7, 8, 14 and 15. Click here for more information.

