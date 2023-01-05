We need a reminder today. We need a reminder about police officers. They don’t only hand out speeding tickets and make arrests. They do this in abstract ways. Some officers make hundreds of drunk driving arrests in a career. How many of those might have ended in a fatality before they made it home? They save lives by advocating for people they’ve busted for drug use, working with them and their families, getting them help, getting them clean.

