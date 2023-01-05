ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire.

The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told us the smoke was coming from all sides of the strip mall.

OFD says the fire was under control within minutes, and used ladder trucks on both sides of the building to contain the fire. The cause is under investigation.

WEHT/WTVW

Investigators determine cause of Garvin warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say they have concluded that the warehouse fire last week at 1400 North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. A news release by the ATF states the investigation concluded over the weekend and an out-briefing was conducted this morning. Officials say the team reached its conclusion after an […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

SUV crashes into Boonville home early Monday morning

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning after an SUV crashed into a home. The SUV allegedly ran off the road and severed the home’s gas meter, which was located near the street. The vehicle continued up the yard after hitting the meter […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Slime Factory opens for business in Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A unique hands-on experience has made its way into Evansville, all thanks to a gooey substance called slime. The Slime Factory opened its doors to families on Saturday, allowing kids to go wild with their creativity as they played with slime of all colors and sizes. Ryan Scott, who is originally […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police reflect on decades of serving community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department was feeling nostalgic this weekend as they reminisced through photographs on social media. The photographs, which were said to be taken nearly 50 years apart, depicted two HPD officers in completely different decades of service. Pictured below is Lieutenant Grover Willingham who is wearing badge #7. Grover […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Early morning ‘prowler’ at large in Union County

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are warning of a ‘prowler’ that’s been stalking several city streets around Morganfield. The police department believes someone has been prowling unlocked cars in the southwest quadrant of town, which stretches from the South Gate community over to West Obannon Street. According to officers, the prowler works under the cover […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man accused of stabbing woman in the neck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a woman accused him of stabbing her in the neck. Evansville Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on Franklin Street shortly after midnight on Saturday for a domestic violence in progress. Officers arrived on scene and talked with a woman, who police say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Clarkson man trapped, airlifted after striking guardrail

A Grayson County man has been airlifted after hitting a guardrail on Grayson Springs Road and becoming partially trapped. Saturday night at approximately 6:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Clarkson and Leitchfield Fire Departments, and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Grayson Springs Road, just before the intersection of Peonia Road.
CLARKSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Closure beginning this week on Upper Mount Vernon Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers on Evansville’s west side. Starting Monday, Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Roads for an EWSU waterline project. Officials say this closure is going to last about 30 days. Detours will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Victim shot on South Weinbach Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police says one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon near Lorraine Park. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue for a shots fired call, which reportedly came in at 2:51 p.m. Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. We have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for a new waterline installation. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue. The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

