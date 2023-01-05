Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
brooklynvegan.com
J Dilla tribute Donuts Are Forever returns to Brooklyn in February
Annual NYC J Dilla tribute show Donuts Are Forever has announced its live return for February 19 at Market Hotel, marking the show's first in-person edition since COVID. (The 2021 and 2022 shows were held virtually.) Tickets for Donuts Are Forever are available now. In more J Dilla news, Logic...
brooklynvegan.com
New NYC venue Racket opened with Real Estate (pics, video, setlist)
Racket, The Bowery Presents' new venue in the Manhattan space that previously housed Highline Ballroom, held its first night of shows on Saturday (1/7) with Real Estate and Cut Worms. Real Estate included four new songs in their set, which they began by paying tribute to the late Hamish Kilgour with a cover of The Clean's "Anything Could Happen." See pictures of both sets and the updated Racket space by Ryan Muir below, along with Real Estate's setlist and attendee-taken video from the show.
riverdalepress.com
Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!
Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
bkreader.com
Deliveryman Beaten and Robbed While Delivering Food in Brooklyn: NYPD
A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down in Rockaway Parkway Apartment was Dead for Hours Before Body was Discovered
A Brooklyn man was shot to death during a violent raid in his apartment, police and the victim’s roommate said Saturday. Jermaine Desaussure, known by his friends as “Light,” was dead for hours when he was found curled up on the floor of the Park Manor apartment on Rockaway Parkway […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
Family of N.Y. woman who disappeared after New Year's Eve subway ride desperate for answers
The family of a New York City woman who was last seen on a subway train on New Year's Eve says it's unlike like her to not check in or go so long without being in touch. “She is usually active on social media. She’s never gone for a long period of time without anyone knowing,” Jessenia Robles, 20, said about her cousin Adamaruis “Yuri” Garcia.
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video
A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
fox5ny.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
pix11.com
Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
