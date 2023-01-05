ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

brooklynvegan.com

J Dilla tribute Donuts Are Forever returns to Brooklyn in February

Annual NYC J Dilla tribute show Donuts Are Forever has announced its live return for February 19 at Market Hotel, marking the show's first in-person edition since COVID. (The 2021 and 2022 shows were held virtually.) Tickets for Donuts Are Forever are available now. In more J Dilla news, Logic...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

New NYC venue Racket opened with Real Estate (pics, video, setlist)

Racket, The Bowery Presents' new venue in the Manhattan space that previously housed Highline Ballroom, held its first night of shows on Saturday (1/7) with Real Estate and Cut Worms. Real Estate included four new songs in their set, which they began by paying tribute to the late Hamish Kilgour with a cover of The Clean's "Anything Could Happen." See pictures of both sets and the updated Racket space by Ryan Muir below, along with Real Estate's setlist and attendee-taken video from the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
pix11.com

Two people robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were robbed at gunpoint inside a Manhattan subway station on Friday, police said. A 62-year-old man and woman were approached by two assailants on the No. 6 train platform at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station around 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The robbers pointed a gun at the two victims and stole their wallets before running away, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for exposing himself on NYC subways, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several women and a 14-year-old girl on subways in Brooklyn and Queens, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 35, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with five counts of public lewdness in connection to five incidents between July and December, according to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

