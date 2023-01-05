Read full article on original website
China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says
JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
Chinese Travelers Say New Restrictions Are ‘Unfair' — But They're Angry at Some Countries More Than Others
Travel restrictions launched in the wake of China's border reopening may be affecting where people there are booking trips. But it's not out of spite, said several Chinese travelers who spoke to CNBC. It's because some countries aren't letting them in easily, they said. 'I think it's unfair'. Reactions from...
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Swiss Central Bank Posts Biggest Loss in Its 116-Year History
The Swiss National Bank expects a $143 billion loss for the 2022 financial year, the biggest loss in its 116-year history. It lost 131 billion francs on foreign currency positions and 1 billion on Swiss franc positions as the franc gained. As a result it will not make its usual...
U.S. Tax Credits Could Benefit Global Automakers — But Europe Wants More
American officials, including President Joe Biden, have been accused of protectionism. Speaking in December, Biden said: "We can work out some of the differences that exist." The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance in late December that would allow EU companies to benefit from certain credits without needing to alter their business models.
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About Rate Policy Plans
Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve officials and scanned them for hints about the central bank's monetary policy plans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 3.573%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at around 4.253% after rising by about 5 basis points.
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT
Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
Suez Canal Traffic ‘Regular' After Bulk Carrier Suffers Engine Failure in Waterway
The Suez Canal Authority said work was underway to tow bulk carrier Glory after it suffered an engine failure Monday morning. Shipping agency Leth said that the vessel had been refloated after running aground. The vessel had loaded 65,970 metric tons of corn from Ukrainian port Chornomorsk on Dec. 25...
‘A Cowardly and Vile Attack': Over 400 Arrested After Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazil's Congress
World leaders, including some of Brazil's regional neighbors, condemned Sunday's attack on Brazil's Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace and reaffirmed their support for Lula's administration. Chilean President Gabriel Boric described the attack on Brazil's institutions as a "cowardly and vile attack on democracy." Jimena Blanco, head of...
