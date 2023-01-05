Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
Digital Trends
Beats Studio Buds are only $100 today — but hurry!
If you decided that fitness is one of your goals for 2023, then you may be in need of a new set of wireless headphones for when you hit the gym. Right now there are some exciting headphone deals happening at Amazon, not the least of which is this excellent deal on Beats Studio Buds, which are on sale right now for only $100, saving you $50 or 33% off their original price of $150. The Studio Buds are an excellent and affordable AirPods alternative that was made to go wherever you go.
Digital Trends
Best place to buy a TV: Get the most bang for your buck
If you’re looking to buy one of the best TVs around, there’s a lot to consider. We’re not just talking about figuring out which of the best TV brands is the one for you either. Instead, you need to consider which retailer to buy from too. Different retailers offer different services that could be useful for you. Some may prioritize offering the lowest prices but others may toss in installation options if you’d prefer someone else does the hard work for you, while another may provide a generous warranty or returns window. You might not need all these services but it’s still useful to know what’s out there. To help you in the buying process, we’ve evaluated each of the biggest retailers so you know exactly where to home in on.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a huge price cut
The Samsung Family Hub refrigerators are some of the most innovative and functional appliances we’ve ever seen. With this line of refrigerators, Samsung brings a whole new meaning to the term smart refrigerator, and right now they are offering significant discounts on just about every model. With prices as low as $1,700 after a discount of $467, this sale is impossible to ignore. If you’ve been considering adding a smart refrigerator to your kitchen or even if you’re simply on the hunt for a new fridge, the Family Hub lineup is absolutely worth your consideration. After all, your refrigerator is one of the most essential appliances in your home, and nobody makes a more advanced refrigerator than Samsung.
Digital Trends
Portable wind turbines, solar tent, rolling battery round out Jackery’s CES 2023 launches
Jackery is one of the most popular manufacturers of portable energy solutions, offering products that are stylish, environmentally friendly, and can easily be incorporated into most outdoor lifestyles. The company doubled down on these features during CES 2023, revealing several products that walked away with a total of four Innovation Awards.
Digital Trends
Ends today: Save $200 on this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV
You’ll rarely get the chance to buy a large QLED 4K TV for less than $1,000, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to purchase the 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV for just $900 from Best Buy. The retailer has applied a $200 discount on the TV’s original price of $1,100, but the bargain ends tonight. If you want to take advantage of one of the best QLED TV deals that you can shop today, you’ll have to finalize the transaction as soon as you can.
Digital Trends
This ThinkPad laptop deal cuts over $2,000 off the price
As even the slowest stragglers are starting to get back to work after an extended holiday break, everyone has started to notice something: The company laptops are starting to feel very last year. Luckily, Lenovo is bringing us some hot laptop deals and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is getting a steep discount. Normally sitting at $3,289, it’s $2,105 off right now as part of a Lenovo ‘Limited Offer’, bringing the price down to a much more respectable $1,184. This deal won’t last long, so grab yours today.
Digital Trends
The best TVs of CES 2023
The last couple of years of CES have been odd, to say the leas. First there was a weird digital-only year, and then last year’s kind of cautious toe-dip, neither of which delivered the marquee splendor that we all look to CES for: eye-popping, big, beautiful TVs!. Good news:...
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive $300 discount
If you need a small and portable device for school or work, the HP Spectre x360 is a great option, with quite a few customizations you can make before purchasing it off HP’s website. Even better, HP has discounted it to $950 from $1,250, so you can grab it as is or use the $300 discount on a couple of useful upgrades.
Digital Trends
Upgrade your internet for 2023 with this Verizon Fios sign-up offer
This content was produced in partnership with Verizon. Are you tired of slow and unreliable internet service, or are you just looking for a speed upgrade? If you’re ready to make this the year that brings your home network into the 2020s, Verizon Fios fiber-optic internet might be the perfect choice, and you can score some juicy sign-up bonuses right now. With lightning-fast speeds and a reputation for reliability, Fios has become a top pick for many internet users, and if you sign up before January 25, you can get a $200 gift card to GrubHub or DoorDash as well as a $300 discount on the Stream TV Soundbar. If you’re considering making the switch to Fios, keep reading to learn more about this fiber-optic internet service and how to get the most out of this limited-time New Year’s sign-up offer.
Digital Trends
VinFast’s new electric cars will be available in the U.S. this year
As we move toward electric vehicles, all kinds of new car brands have been popping up — giving the traditional automakers a run for their money. Over the past few years at CES, one of the more interesting of those has been VinFast — a Vietnamese company that delivered its first cars in the U.S. in November. Now, the company is planning on more releases over the next year — and at CES 2023, we learned more about what those cars will offer.
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is $200 off — no trade-in needed
Phone deals are always worth paying attention to when they involve one of the best phones around. Over at Samsung, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $200 off its usual price. That means instead of paying $1,200, you pay $1,000. While that still makes it an expensive phone, this is a truly powerful device making it a great investment. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
Sharp is bringing one of the first OLED Roku TVs to the U.S. in 2023
Sharp has been on the fringes of the U.S. TV market for several years, but that might be about to change. The company, which is still headquartered in Japan ,but has been majority-owned by Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn since 2016, has announced that it plans to sell a Roku-powered 4K OLED TV in the U.S. in spring 2023. It could be the first opportunity for people to buy a Roku TV with an OLED panel. The company will also introduce its latest mini-LED-powered QLED TV, the Aquos XLED.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV with Roku is a bargain at $370 (deal ends tonight)
The affordable 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is powered by Roku, is currently even cheaper from Best Buy with a $60 discount that brings its price down to $370 from its original price of $430. If you’re planning to buy a smart TV, this is an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss, but you have to hurry up in finalizing this purchase from the retailer’s TV deals because its price will return to normal tonight.
