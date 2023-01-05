ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu retires from ASB Classic with fresh ankle injury

By Courtney Pledger
 4 days ago

The Brit blamed the ‘slippery’ court for the freak accident as her Australian Open participation hangs in the balance.

Emma Raducanu has criticised the ‘very slippery’ indoor court conditions at the ASB Classic in Auckland after sustaining an injury to her ankle.

The 20-year-old left the court in tears as she was forced to withdraw from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the beginning of the third set.

Persistent rain had forced the match to be moved indoors, but Raducanu was unhappy with the condition of the court.

It was a very disappointing end to the match for Raducanu, who didn’t drop a game in the opening set.

The Brit went on to lose the second set 5-7 but was displaying excellent tennis before the freak accident.

After receiving medical attention, it became obvious that retiring from the match was the only option.

‘’It’s difficult to take,’’ Raducanu told New Zealand website Stuff. ‘’I’ve put a lot of physical work in the last few months and I’ve been feeling good and optimistic.

‘’So to be stopped by a freak injury, rolling an ankle is pretty disappointing, in the first week as well. I thought I was playing some pretty decent tennis.

“The courts are incredibly slick, very slippery, so it’s not a surprise that this happened to someone.’’

It remains uncertain whether Raducanu will now physically be able to compete in the Australian Open, which begins in just 11 days, but she has confirmed the injury will be properly assessed over the next few days.

‘’It’s out of my control and after a very long day of waiting around. But we’ll assess over the next few days and see what the next steps are.”

