Did you win? 2 $40,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold somewhere in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems the country will have their wallets at the ready to play for the near $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday as no one in the country won the $785 million jackpot Tuesday, but that didn’t stop some lower-level prizes from being won.

The Texas Lottery reports 2 $40,000 third-tier prize-winning Mega Millions tickets were sold throughout the state of Texas from the Jan. 3 drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the $40K payday.

Those winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, and 44 with the Mega Ball 18. These two tickets chose the Megaplier option to quadruple their original winnings of $10,000 while two other tickets won that didn’t choose the option.

The next drawing is set for Jan. 6 with a jackpot of $940 million which has a cash value of $483.5 million; wouldn’t that be a great way to start the new year?

