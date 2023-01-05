Baldwin Co. biker still recovering from serious 2022 crash

ELSANOR, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Chris Adams has trouble extending his left arm, he can’t grip with his left hand, he has 15 pins in his right hand and his right leg is still bandaged after a serious motorcycle crash last March left him in a medically induced coma for 10 days.

“I coded three times at the scene. They had to pull me back out of Lifeflight. It’s definitely been a life-altering situation,” he explained Thursday.

Adams collided with an RV along Highway 90 near Joe Foley Road in Elsanor. The impact ignited his bike, leaving him with extensive burns and injuries across his body.







Chris Adams continues to heal following a serious motorcycle crash in Baldwin County last year.

“They did several surgeries for skin grafts and all while I was still in the hospital,” said Adams.

He underwent 15 surgeries to be exact. Now, 10 months later he’s out of his wheelchair able to walk on his own, hoping to one day ride again.

“I’d love to get on one. I’ve got to build my strength back up. That’s been a lot of it. I’ve had to have help with everything from eating, to bathing, to everything,” he said.

Adams’ next check up with his doctor is in March, but it will still be a while before he’s able to ride his motorcycle again. He still has a lot of healing ahead.

“I’ll probably never get back that full rotation in my hand, but that’s just one of the things I’ll just have to learn to deal with,” Adams explained.

Despite his injuries, he’s remaining upbeat and ready for the new year ahead, taking it one day at a time. He’s thankful he’s made it this far.

“I’m lucky to be here now,” he said. He urges bikers, and all motorists, to pay closer attention to the road. He’s worried the intersection where his crash occurred is a dangerous spot for motorists.

