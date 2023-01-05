Read full article on original website
Kane Brown + Family Take a Trip to Disney World — See Their Vacation Snapshots [Pictures]
Kane Brown, his wife Katelyn and their two daughters closed out a trip to Orlando, Fla. in the best way possible: With a trip to Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The singer dedicated a carousel of social media snapshots to the experience, complete with a picture of the whole family in front of the park's Cinderella Castle. The couple's 3-year-old daughter Kingsley wore a shirt printed with Mickey Mouse characters and Minnie Mouse ears, and in one snapshot, a sticker on her shirt indicated that it was her first time visiting Disney World.
Thomas Rhett Enjoys Ski Trip With Family Out West in Adorable Photos
Thomas Rhett and his family are having a blast on a ski trip to the mountains, giving fans vacation envy with images shared on Instagram. On December 28th, Rhett teased his followers with a post of himself and his daughter Lennon on the plane to an exciting winter destination. “Ski town bound with the makeup queen,” he captioned the image. The makeup he’s referencing dots Lennon had apparently drawn on her face.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
Kelsea Ballerini and Fletcher Tell a Heartbreak Story in New ‘Better Version’ Video [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is joining pop singer Fletcher for a cinematic music video for their duet, "Better Version." The tune finds the singers in the throes of heartbreak, as they imagine their ex-love moving on with someone new and that new partner getting the "better version" of their ex. The music...
Jelly Roll Is a Teary-Eyed ‘Son of a Sinner’ After Debut Single Hits No. 1
Jelly Roll is feeling emotional after his debut single "Son of a Sinner" hit No. 1 on the Billboard, Country Radio, and Country Aircheck charts. The track is his first offering to country radio and his first chart-topper in the genre — previously he had a No. 1 hit in rock.
Dolly Parton Tributes The Late Leslie Jordan During the Winter Premiere of ‘Call Me Kat’
Fox sitcom Call Me Kit aired its winter premiere on Thursday (Jan. 5), but one cast member was notably absent from the series: Leslie Jordan, who played the role of Phil, died in October at the age of 67. As Jordan's character was written out of the series with a...
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs
Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Luke Bryan and the ‘American Idol’ Judges Star in a Vegas-Themed Teaser for Season 21 [Watch]
Gang's all here: Luke Bryan and the rest of the American Idol judges are gearing up for the launch of the show's 21st season, and they're celebrating another round of Idol with a glitzy, high-stakes teaser video inspired by the bright lights of Las Vegas. In a short teaser video...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
