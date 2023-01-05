ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown + Family Take a Trip to Disney World — See Their Vacation Snapshots [Pictures]

Kane Brown, his wife Katelyn and their two daughters closed out a trip to Orlando, Fla. in the best way possible: With a trip to Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The singer dedicated a carousel of social media snapshots to the experience, complete with a picture of the whole family in front of the park's Cinderella Castle. The couple's 3-year-old daughter Kingsley wore a shirt printed with Mickey Mouse characters and Minnie Mouse ears, and in one snapshot, a sticker on her shirt indicated that it was her first time visiting Disney World.
Thomas Rhett Enjoys Ski Trip With Family Out West in Adorable Photos

Thomas Rhett and his family are having a blast on a ski trip to the mountains, giving fans vacation envy with images shared on Instagram. On December 28th, Rhett teased his followers with a post of himself and his daughter Lennon on the plane to an exciting winter destination. “Ski town bound with the makeup queen,” he captioned the image. The makeup he’s referencing dots Lennon had apparently drawn on her face.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom

When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs

Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
