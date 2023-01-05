Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
kusi.com
San Diego leaders call for critical investment into water infrastructure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, water infrastructure in California has awaited critical repair. In the midst of perpetual drought and water unavailability, the state has been unable to repair the storage facilities that store water when it does finally rain. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Assemblyman Vince...
kusi.com
Santa Cruz SVP ruling brings hope to Borrego Springs residents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Borrego Springs residents have been doing everything possible to prevent the placement of sexually violent predators into their neighborhood. Despite their efforts, SVP Douglas Badger is expected to housed in the Borrego Springs community. But, a favorable ruling from Santa Cruz County, rescinding the placement...
kusi.com
Attorney Maria Severson: Why is SDG&E allowing skyrocketing prices?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According...
kusi.com
County postpones safe-camp zone for homeless due to funding issues
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The most recent point-in-time count measuring homeless in Downtown, San Diego, revealed over 1,800 homeless on the streets and in cars in the city. This revealed that the gross lack of shelter is worse than previously assumed. A recent plan by the county to provide...
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County
This comes after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the same area less than two weeks ago on Dec. 31.
Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses
Thursday's storm brought massive waves to San Diego's coast, drawing in excited surfers and flooding parts of Mission Beach.
kusi.com
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
kusi.com
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
Fire crews battle blaze in Chollas Creek neighborhood
The San Diego Fire-Recue Department responded to a structure fire in the Chollas Creek neighborhood Friday morning.
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
Drive-thru Shake Shack location to replace former Souplantation
A new drive-thru burger joint is expected to debut in Mira Mesa.
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
kusi.com
San Diego elected officials swear in to office
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond and Nathan Fletcher and four other elected officials — including Sheriff Kelly Martinez. and District Attorney Summer Stephan — were ceremonially sworn in today. Also taking the oath were Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks and Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan...
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing
There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
