Coronado, CA

Tension grows over Del Mar Bluffs train tracks repair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The battle over the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks continued and debates raged over whether to move the tracks or rebuild the faulty cliffside infrastructure. The North County Transit district wants to make the most of the $300 million funding by rebuilding the bridge instead...
DEL MAR, CA
San Diego leaders call for critical investment into water infrastructure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For years, water infrastructure in California has awaited critical repair. In the midst of perpetual drought and water unavailability, the state has been unable to repair the storage facilities that store water when it does finally rain. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Assemblyman Vince...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Santa Cruz SVP ruling brings hope to Borrego Springs residents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Borrego Springs residents have been doing everything possible to prevent the placement of sexually violent predators into their neighborhood. Despite their efforts, SVP Douglas Badger is expected to housed in the Borrego Springs community. But, a favorable ruling from Santa Cruz County, rescinding the placement...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
County postpones safe-camp zone for homeless due to funding issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The most recent point-in-time count measuring homeless in Downtown, San Diego, revealed over 1,800 homeless on the streets and in cars in the city. This revealed that the gross lack of shelter is worse than previously assumed. A recent plan by the county to provide...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego elected officials swear in to office

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond and Nathan Fletcher and four other elected officials — including Sheriff Kelly Martinez. and District Attorney Summer Stephan — were ceremonially sworn in today. Also taking the oath were Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Marks and Treasurer/Tax Collector Dan...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Corrie Writing

California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts

California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA

