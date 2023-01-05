ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Various News: Xavier Woods Congratulates Kenny Omega On Sephiroth Outfit, Drew McIntyre Comments On Money in the Bank in London, Shelton Benjamin Gets Standing Ovation on Main Event

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V

Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE

Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
AEW Battle Of the Belts V Rating, Viewers Up From Previous Special

AEW Battle of the Belts V saw its ratings and viewership numbers rise from the last iteration of the special. Friday’s special episode, which aired after Rampage, brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Those numbers are up a tick and 29% from October’s Battle of the Belts IV, which had a 0.10 demo rating and 317,000 viewers. Both numbers were still below all the previous Battle of the Belts episodes; the previous second-low was the 0.12 demo rating and 437,000 viewers for Battle of the Belts III.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw

A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Bo Dallas is backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Birmingham, Alabama at the Legacy Arena. There has been speculation that Dallas is the Uncle Howdy character that has been appearing in Bray Wyatt segments. However, that has not been confirmed at this time. In fact, whoever plays Uncle Howdy has been changing in and out of costume away from everyone to keep their identity a secret.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Maxxine Dupri, Cathy Kelley, Katana Chance Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Maxxine Dupri wearing a tight black dress, Katana Chance celebrating the New Year, Nikki Cross apparently snapping a pick of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae while they were celebrating the New Year, Giovanni Vinci getting a step closer to his goal and showing some epic gains in the gym, Zelina Vega, The Banger Bros. (Sheamus and Drew McIntyre) doing the Predator handshake, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Bryan Danielson Comments on Stomping Darius Martin ‘Flaccid’ on AEW Rampage

– It was a good night for The Blackpool Combat Club on last night’s live edition of AEW Rampage in Portland, Oregon. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley picked up a win over Top Flight after Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. Earlier today, Danielson commented on the match, noting how he “stomped Darius Martin flaccid” before the finish.
PORTLAND, OR
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Pitched a Cyber Sunday Return to Vince McMahon in WWE

– During his latest Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that he pitched a return for Cyber Sunday to Vince McMahon while in WWE. However, McMahon shot the idea down. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Cyber Sunday: “Cyber...
The Judgment Day Earn Tag Team Title Shot On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day have earned a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships by virtue of a big win on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor and Damien Priest defeat The O.C., Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits in the main event earn the title shot.
Jimmy Korderas Thinks Battle Of The Belts Should Try A Different Timeslot

In his latest Reffin Rant on Twitter, Jimmy Korderas offered some advice to AEW and Tony Khan regarding the scheduling for Battle of the Belts (per Wrestling Inc). Korderas thinks that Friday might be a little oversaturated with wrestling by the time Battle of the Belts is broadcast in its usual spot after both SmackDown and Rampage. You can read a highlight from Korderas’ post and see the original below.
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Was Sami Zayn Better than Roman Reigns in 2022?

Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. This week we’re kicking off the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament!. All 411 readers loved Larry – the legendary reviewer and ambassador of the site – and we...
Uncle Howdy Interrupts Alexa Bliss’ Promo On WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss appeared on Raw to explain her attack on Bianca Belair, only to be confronted by Uncle Howdy. Bliss appeared on Monday’s show, standing up on the commentary table to talk about how she is the face of evil and Belair is afraid of her, not Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. She noted that she doesn’t feel bad about what she did and hasn’t felt this good in a long time, because she’s finally taken control and is the one in charge.
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Talks Jail Stint On Raw, Cody Rhodes Begins Road to Recovery

– Dominik Mysterio is a changed man after being in jail over the Christmas weekend, discussing it during Miz TV on tonight’s WWE Raw. The Judgment Day came out for the segment on Monday’s show and Dominik talked about being put behind bars for attacking Rey Mysterio on Christmas Eve, noting that prison taught him that you should always roll with your crew, though he couldn’t give details because snitches get stitches.

