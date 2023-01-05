Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Troopers: Davenport man arrested after chase, crash injuring 3
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Davenport man was arrested after a chase that ended in a crash that injured three Saturday morning, according to troopers. Joseph A. Sutton, 41, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; serious injury by a vehicle, a Class D felony; and first offense operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.
Central Illinois Proud
Attempted murder suspect caught in Fulton County
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man wanted in another state for attempted murder has been arrested in Fulton County. According to Fulton Sheriff’s Office Facebook, 32-year-old Daniel Morgan of Rock Island was arrested at the Casey’s in Lewistown and was taken into custody without incident. Morgan had a...
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
KWQC
Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Quad Cities Community Foundation grants $300,000 for reducing gun violence with GVI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
KWQC
Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the Peoria man they say was fatally shot in Davenport in December 2022. Officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire, according to a media release. Police said they found 40-year-old...
Central Illinois Proud
Three arrested by fugitive task force in LaSalle County Monday
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force made three arrests Monday, detaining three people who were on the run from outstanding LaSalle County warrants. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office’s task force first arrested Michael M. Mckinnie, 28, in Streator. Mckinnie was wanted...
25newsnow.com
Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD
CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
KWQC
Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve to close Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, Credit Island Park and Natural Historic Preserve will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for work crews. According to a media release from Credit Island officials, crews will be working on tree removal and preparation for a new playground. Officials say the park...
1470 WMBD
Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
KWQC
Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.
Central Illinois Proud
PPD searching for suspects after armed robbery of business
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. According to a department press release, officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Starr at 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to an armed robbery of a business.
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
WQAD
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
31-year-old Marissa Lard lost her life the day before Christmas Eve. Now, her colleagues are doing their part to give back.
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted by East Moline police for possession of a weapon by a felon charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hensley is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
Comments / 0