Man found shot to death in Lancaster, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
 4 days ago

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in an outbuilding on a property in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting at 1704 John Street around 8:07 p.m. where they found a man being tended to by two women.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Gene White, was suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators said several people were on or near the property when the shooting happened.

3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison

Detectives learned that two men drove to the home. One got out and met with White inside the outbuilding.

Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a man come out of the outbuilding with a handgun. The man got back in the car and it drove away.

Authorities said they have not established a motive in the shooting.

“We have not yet made an arrest in this case, but investigators are pursuing a lot of very helpful information provided by witnesses,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope to have these two men and the car identified very soon. We will then seek warrants for the appropriate charges and make an arrest or arrests. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this victim.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

