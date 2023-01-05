ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 158

Lil bit 68
4d ago

Yea. Let's not protect our own border, Let's help Ukraine. Let's not help our own citizens, Let's help Ukraine. When are we going to stop these politicians from protecting everyone else?

Reply(16)
60
N,C.78
4d ago

Biden needs to think about the people in the United States and stop taking taxpayers money and sending it to Ukraine. Because it's people in the United States at need help plus he need to do something about the border I am so tired of keeping the illegals up. But no he has to put his nose in something that is none of his business. But I was reading at Biden son was on a company board in Ukraine maybe that's the reason he keeps sending money to Ukraine. It needs to be stop I don't care if his son is the president of the company Biden need to start thinking about the people of the United State. Everything he sent to Ukraine will come out of the taxpayers money

Reply(6)
29
Buddy Snowden
4d ago

well all you lame brains that voted for Biden, I hope you enjoy paying for Ukraine, l transgender bs, higher taxes, food , gas, heating bills.

Reply(11)
17
Related
The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
NBC News

NBC News

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy