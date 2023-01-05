A couple transformed a 100-square-foot former Amazon delivery van into a tiny home. Here are 11 ways they maximized every inch of space.

Hope and Manny Hernandez spent three months converting a retired Amazon delivery van into their tiny home on wheels. Beer Run Bus

Hope and Manny Hernandez spent three months turning a former Amazon delivery van into a tiny home.

The couple maximized storage by adding hidden compartments, a slide-out pantry, and a pull-out bed.

Take a look inside the 100-square-foot space.

Hope and Manny Hernandez stand in front of their renovated tiny home on wheels. Beer Run Bus

Three months ago, Hope and Manny Hernandez bought their second home on wheels.

Hope and Manny Hernandez's tiny living journey started in April 2021. The couple ditched their 1,200-square-foot Florida apartment and moved into a 187-square-foot 2010 Ford Shuttle Bus they converted themselves , the pair previously told Insider.

For 10 months, Hope and Manny traveled across the US in the van they nicknamed the Beer Run Bus . They visited breweries in Nashville, Chicago, and New Orleans. They were hired to renovate other people's vans and buses . And they explored parts of the country they had never seen.

Last February, the couple decided to head back to Florida to open a bubble tea shop. Back at home, they sold their bus and moved into an apartment.

Quickly, they said they missed their nomadic life. So once their shop was self-sufficient, they made plans to get back on the road and purchased their next home: a retired Amazon delivery van.

The 2019 Ford Transit Hope and Manny Hernandez purchased. Beer Run Bus

This time, the couple chose a van over a bus. They spent $82,000 and three months renovating their new home.

Once the couple agreed to live tiny again, they had a decision to make: whether to buy a bus or a van.

While the couple loved the space a bus provide, it had a few disadvantages. Mainly, it didn't get great gas mileage, and it was difficult to park, they said.

Since the couple likes to explore both cities and nature, finding parking for their bus in major cities was a nightmare, Manny said. With a smaller van, they said parking should be easier.

"We love to go and visit all these breweries, but it was so hard to find places to park it," Manny said. "We decided to go with a van since it's a lot smaller."

In October, Hope and Manny bought a 2019 Ford Transit, which was a retired Amazon delivery van, for $49,000, which they said they purchased from a Ford dealership.

For three months, the couple renovated the van and documented the conversion on their YouTube channel, Beer Run Bus . They wanted everything in their new home to be top-of-the-line and off-grid, so they said they spent about $33,000 transforming the van into a home.

Once their current apartment lease ends in February, the couple will hit the road again.

The side entrance to the back of the van. Beer Run Bus

With limited space, Manny said the couple incorporated smart storage hacks throughout the entire van.

While their former bus was small, the van is even smaller, just 100 square feet. That meant the couple had to be smart about storage throughout the home, they said.

"We installed so much hidden storage," Manny said. "We're amazed how many unique features this van has."

Whenever possible, the couple said they added smart storage like hidden compartments, a slide-out pantry, and a pull-out bed. Here's a closer look.

Side-by-side images of the bench. Beer Run Bus

At the entrance of the van is a bench with hidden storage.

The couple upholstered the bench themselves using marine-grade, diamond-stitch upholstery.

The seating area is equipped with two seat belts, and the top of the bench lifts up to reveal a storage compartment.

The bench pulls out into a small bed. Beer Run Bus

But that's not the only feature of the bench. It also pulls out into a small bed.

Manny's 10-year-old son is planning on joining the couple for part of their journey, so Manny designed a tri-folding bench for his son to sleep on.

"I spent about 10 days building him his area," Manny said.

The area underneath the bench will store his toys and belongings. Plus, the converted bed is about 5 feet long, which is ideal for his son, Manny said.

The passenger seat in the couple's van swivels to face the back of their tiny home on wheels. Beer Run Bus

The couple put their passenger seat on a swivel to create a larger living area.

When the couple isn't driving, they'll have a few different seating options in their van. They have a dinette area, the bench, and also a passenger seat up front that swivels to face the back of the van.

Manny said the swivel seat opens up the living area and makes the van feel more spacious.

Manny Hernandez custom-built the cabinets throughout the van. Beer Run Bus

Toward the back of the bus is a kitchen area with custom-made cabinets and more secret storage.

Manny said he custom-built all the cabinets throughout the van, which allowed him to maximize every inch, and design a layout that fit the couple's needs.

An image of the hidden drawer. Beer Run Bus

One of the kitchen drawers opens to reveal a secret compartment.

The kitchen has six drawers, and underneath the largest is a hidden chamber.

When Manny pulls out the drawer, he can lift the top section and access an empty space that isn't visible from the exterior.

Manny said the space can be used for a variety of things, such as a place to hide snacks you don't want your partner to find.

The couple added a stove cover, which creates more counter space when they're not cooking. Beer Run Bus

The couple placed a cover on their stove that doubles as a countertop.

Hope and Manny used a similar design for the stove in their old bus . They said adding a cover to the stove creates more counter space in their kitchen when they're not cooking.

The cover, which is made of glass, folds into two sections. When the couple is using a burner, the cover can be stored away behind the stove.

Once they're done cooking, the couple can cover the stove back up and use the flat surface for other tasks.

A three-tiered shelf stores the couple's spices. Beer Run Bus

Tucked into the wall of the van is a spice rack.

There was a small space between the van's window and wall, and Manny said it was the ideal spot for a tiny shelf.

Before building anything, the couple said they first have to consider how items will move and rattle on bumpy roads.

With the shelf, for instance, they added raised edges so the spices won't tumble out when the couple is driving.

The couple's toilet is disguised as a cabinet. Beer Run Bus

The couple also disguised their toilet to look like a cabinet.

Near the bench in the van is a cabinet area that looks like part of the kitchen.

But the countertop lifts up and the door opens up to reveal a toilet that's connected to the van's gray water tank.

An image of the pull-out pantry. Beer Run Bus

Hope said one of her favorite features in their old bus was a slide-out pantry, so the couple made sure to add that into this van.

When considering their favorite features on their old bus, Hope said she loved having a slide-out pantry.

It allowed her to access everything in the space without digging around. For this bus, Manny and Hope agreed to add another pantry to the left of their fridge where they can store snacks, canned goods, cereal boxes, and other pantry staples.

The interior of their 2019 Ford Transit van. Beer Run Bus

In the very back of the bus is a raised seating area that converts into a bed.

"The back of our bus is a dinette that converts into a bed," Manny said.

The table is on a swivel, and when the table is lowered, it becomes part of the base of their queen-size bed.

The bench's cushions turn into their mattress, which they pull out each time they transform the space, they said.

The step area to the dinette has hidden storage underneath. Beer Run Bus

The dinette area has hidden storage beneath the flooring, too.

"Underneath the dinette, we built this cool storage with struts and a 30-gallon freshwater tank."

The top of the step leading to the dinette area opens up for storage. Manny said this storage space is connected to a larger storage area the couple can access from the back of the van.

The couple added a small hose to the back of their fan for quick showers. Beer Run Bus

Hope and Manny didn't want to waste indoor space with a shower, so they added an outdoor system instead.

In their old bus, Manny said they rarely used the indoor shower they built. Instead, they opted to shower at Planet Fitness and truck stops across the country where there was endless water and more room.

"It was a complete waste of space," Manny said about the bus' shower. "So we decided to save that space and put in an outdoor shower."

When Manny and Hope open the back doors to their van, there's a detachable showerhead they can use to rinse off dirty feet or wash their dogs. The couple said they still plan on predominantly showering at Planet Fitness locations across the country.

Hope and Manny Hernandez stand in front of their renovated tiny home on wheels. Beer Run Bus

With this conversion, Manny and Hope said they wanted to push themselves. The couple agreed they successfully did just that.

Hope describes their finished van as "high-end" and "glamorous" and said she's eager to explore the US, Canada, and Mexico in their new home.

Manny agreed.

"I feel really accomplished," he said. "When I first started doing conversions, my skills were decent. Now, they've improved so much."