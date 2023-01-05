ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

A roommate of the 4 slain University of Idaho students heard crying and saw a masked man as he fled the scene, police say in a newly filed affidavit

By Rebecca Cohen,Natalie Musumeci,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ot45M_0k4gywKe00
Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

  • A roommates of the slain University of Idaho students said she saw a man fleeing the scene.
  • She told police she looked out her door when she heard crying and saw a masked man.
  • She added that he was headed toward the home's sliding glass back door around 4:17 a.m.

One of the roommates of three of the four University of Idaho students that were stabbed to death in their home in November said she saw a man fleeing the scene, according to an affidavit explaining charges against the suspect released by prosecutors in Moscow, Idaho, Thursday .

According to the affidavit, the home in which the victims were found was shared by five girls: 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle — three of the four victims — and two additional roommates who spoke to police to give their accounts of that night.

The fourth victim, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, was a guest of Kernodle's the night they were killed.

Both of the surviving roommates told police they estimated the other four occupants of the house were home by 2 am local time on November 13 after a night out near campus, the affidavit said. The roommates told police that they were all asleep, or at least in their rooms, by 4 am. local time, except for Kernodle, who received a DoorDash order around that time, the affidavit said.

One of the roommates told police she was asleep in her second-floor bedroom before 4 am. and woke up to the sound of what she assumed was Goncalves playing with her dog in her third-floor bedroom.

The roommate said she thought she heard Goncalves say "there's someone here," but was unsure as phone records obtained by police show that Kernodle was on TikTok at 4:12 am, and the roommate could have heard noises from her phone, the affidavit said.At that point, the roommate opened her bedroom door to look outside but did not see anything, the affidavit said.

She told police that she opened her door and looked outside a second time when she heard crying coming from Kernodle's room. She told police she also heard a male voice say, "It's ok, I'm going to help you."

A nearby security camera picked up the sounds of crying, a dog barking, and a "loud thud" at 4:17 am, the affidavit said.

The roommate then opened her bedroom door a third time and saw "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," according to the affidavit.

She said the man walked past her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." The roommate locked herself in her bedroom as the man walked toward the back sliding glass door.

She told police she did not recognize the man.

Police identified 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student at Washington State University who lived about 10 minutes away from the crime scene, as a suspect in connection to the case.

The suspect was detained in his hometown of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30 after he and his father drove cross-country from Washington state . Police connected the suspect's DNA to the case by searching his parents' trash can at their Albrightsville family home.

He was extradited to Idaho where he appeared in court Thursday and now faces four first-degree murder charges and one count of felony burglary in connection to the case.

Comments / 84

BostonTransplant?
4d ago

You're all ridiculous. This girl had nothing to do with it! Did you ever stop to think there's a REASON why things happen the way they did? This is only a ¼ of the story, not the full story! ALL the details will come out in due time....but I do not believe for one moment that this girl had anything to do with it. The creep was only following Maddie and Kaylee on Instagram, NOT Dylan. Dylan wasn't his target and after fighting and killing FOUR people, he was exhausted. He may not have even seen her, we dont know what the lighting was! Dont judge until you know ALL the details.

Reply(2)
27
Angela Cronister
4d ago

exactly why not call immediately... but I thought the roommates didn't hear anything or see anything before that's what they released in the beginning? charges for lying under oath?

Reply(8)
19
Gale Marion
4d ago

why is this just now coming out. and why didn't he kill her. she opened her door 3 times cuz she thought she heard something. you mean to tell me she didn't hear them scream. and why wasn't the guy she saw full of blood. way to many strange circumstances.

Reply(3)
18
 

Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Surviving Idaho murders roommates Bethany Funke, Dylan Mortensen: What we know

Their brush with a bloodthirsty killer was hardly discussed. Now, what one of the two survivors saw and heard the Nov. 13 night four University of Idaho students died after Bryan Kohberger allegedly stabbed them in their beds has been revealed. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, both 21 — the sole survivors of the bloodbath — found their friends’ bodies hours after the brutal attack in their off-campus home.For the first seven weeks of the police investigation, it was reported they’d slept during the bloodbath. But on Thursday, a police report showed something far more chilling: Mortensen came face to face with...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Entire airport evacuated so Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could relieve himself: report

An entire Illinois airport was evacuated Wednesday so accused quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger could relieve himself, according to a report. Bound in shackles, the former criminology doctoral student was led from a private jet into a Flightstar in Champaign around 11 a.m. Wednesday, photos obtained by TMZ show. At least three armed officers accompanied Kohberger, clad in a red jumpsuit, into the mini airline pit stop, which was reportedly completely evacuated so the suspected murderer could use the facilities. Even employees were asked to leave the building during the lockdown, the outlet reported, which lasted until Kohberger re-boarded his private ride. The 2015 fixed-wing single-engine...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newsnationnow.com

‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
Insider

Insider

