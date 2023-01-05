Man wanted for trying to burglarize preschool in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person who tried to break into a preschool in Silver Spring on Dec. 25, 2022.

The Montgomery County Department Police released images of the person they think tried to burglarize Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Blvd. W., as well as pictures of the car he was driving that night.

Montgomery County Department of Police

Officers received a call about the attempted break-in on Dec. 27. Detectives determined that the crime took place two days earlier, around 8:10 p.m. They said the man arrived in a silver Acura sedan on the 25th, tried to force his way into the building, then left.

Anyone with information about the person in the pictures can call (240) 773-5530 or (240) 773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the attempted burglary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.