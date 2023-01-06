ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Rescue averts attempted suicide jump by teen at downtown Gainesville parking deck

By Brian Wellmeier
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184Yq4_0k4gxM2300
A boy hung from the north parking lot in downtown Gainesville in a possible attempt to take his life Thursday, Jan. 5. Emergency officials were able to rescue the boy. - photo by Brian Wellmeier

A 17-year-old boy hung from the top of the north parking deck in downtown Gainesville on Thursday in a possible attempt to take his own life, according to police and witnesses.

Emergency officials were able to pull the boy to safety about 12:20 p.m.

“I saw a dude hanging up across the building, about to jump off the very tip-top of the parking deck,” Darryl Nations said. “The police pulled him up off of there.”

Police said he has been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Police were first notified about the incident at West Academy Street about noon.

School resource officers had been trying to locate the teen, who was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis.

He was eventually found on the top floor of the parking deck. Police and the department’s mental health clinicians began negotiating with the teen for his safety.

Witnesses said the teen was hanging from the top of the parking deck, attempting to let go, when first responders made the rescue, spurring a wave of applause from bystanders and emergency personnel on the ground.

Catherine Gibson said she also saw the man hanging from the highest level of the parking deck as about 30 people, including first responders, watched from the street below. She said he was up there for about 30 minutes before he was pulled to safety.

“He just tried to jump off the building, and they caught him,” she said. “They tried to do that a couple of times, and the final time they pulled him back up.”

Reporter Nick Watson contributed to this article.

Comments / 5

Cory Causey
3d ago

heros come out of the woods sometimes n does what they got to n no one ever knows why they choose to be close enough to save them even if might have to die with them the heros of God's paths rule in my eyes

Reply
3
Cherri Ashton
3d ago

Awesome job officers! I pray that he gets the help he needs.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
John Thompson

Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest

(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
171
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy